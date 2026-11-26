What is Cyber Monday, and how is it different from Black Friday? Find out how to take advantage of this once-a-year sale event.

It’s hard to imagine a time when holiday shopping didn’t include exciting Cyber Monday sales. The much-loved online shopping event floods the internet with hot deals, many of which are far more impressive than those seen on Black Friday.

But what exactly is Cyber Monday, and how is it different from Black Friday? While it may seem hard to tell the sales events apart, Cyber Monday distinguishes itself as a shopper’s best chance to snag the season’s top deals from the comfort of their own couch. Cyber Monday is an online holiday shopping event held the Monday after Thanksgiving. It features online-only deals, and many products may even drop to their lowest prices of the year.

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Many shoppers view Cyber Monday as a calmer, more organized way to dive into holiday shopping compared to Thanksgiving weekend shopping events in stores. Besides skipping long lines and battles for parking spots, it’s often easier to find deals without the hustle and bustle of brick-and-mortar shopping. The term “Cyber Monday” was first used by the National Retail Federation in 2005 to characterize the notable uptick in online shopping following Thanksgiving weekend, according to.