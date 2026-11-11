Founded in 1994 in Costa Rica, BetUS is an offshore sportsbook that is not legally permitted to operate in the United States.

, but you’d be hard-pressed to find anybody who would have predicted her landing spot would be an offshore sportsbook. Monday they would launch a weekly show called “The Russini Report” on BetUS TV, and Wednesday’s debut episodeMeanwhile, the reaction from the betting community, especially those who were active before PASPA was overturned in 2018, was: “ That’s because BetUS is an offshore sportsbook that is not allowed to operate in the United States.

Founded in 1994 in Costa Rica, BetUS is an offshore sportsbook that is not legally permitted to operate in the United States. Like any other sportsbook, the name of the game for offshore sportsbooks is alerting people to their existence, getting them in the door and hopefully making a deposit.

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While some sportsbooks and prediction markets opt for head-turning advertising campaigns, others try to court new bettors through publicity stunts guised as earnest sports content, such as partnering with Russini six months after anA sportsbook that operates outside the jurisdiction of the United States. These operators usually do not hold the required licenses to operate in the U.S. and are typically not in compliance with U.S. laws and regulations.

Up until PASPA was overturned in 2018, almost every state in the U.S. was prohibited from legalizing sports betting. That created a massive black market for illegal sportsbook operators and they took advantage. While plenty of bettors just used an old-school bookie to place bets, offshore sportsbooks began to rise in popularity in the late 1980s and early 1990s, first as call centers, which allowed bettors to place wagers over the telephone, skirting the stringent regulations that were in place.

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First, these offshore sportsbooks used the web as an avenue to advertise, but eventually they began to leverage it to take bets from patrons in the U.S.This caused a massive boom, eventually turning black-market sports gambling into a business estimated to be worth around $150 billion. Because of the jurisdictions they operate in , it’s always been incredibly difficult for U.S. governing agencies to crack down on these operations.

The advent of cryptocurrency took things even further, as it is nearly impossible to track when crypto changes hands. That said, it is illegal for the sportsbooks to accept a patron’s money for sports gambling. The Unlawful Internet Gambling Enforcement Act of 2006 makes it illegal for any unauthorized, offshore sportsbook to accept credit cards, check deposits, or electronic fund transfers, but it does not expressly prohibit an individual from placing a bet.

That said, offshore sportsbooks are not beholden to U.S. laws or regulations, so a bettor is taking a significant risk by depositing money at these sportsbooks. Legal sportsbooks are obligated by law to protect consumer funds, data privacy, and responsible gaming practices.