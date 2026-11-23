New York Assemblyman Jordan Wright denied bizarre “lizard person” claims after a viral video of his eyes sparked theories online. Could Bell’s phenomenon explain it?

A New York state politician has been forced to deny conspiracy theories that he is a reptile after an unusual clip of his eyes gained viral attention online.

Jordan J.G. Wright, a Democratic Assemblyman for New York’s 70th District in Harlem was pictured standing in the crowd during a City Hall press conference held by Mayor Mamdani on Friday. In the video, Wright, 32, appeared to momentarily blink and roll his eyes back into his head. The moment quickly captured attention, with prominent commentator and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones sharing the video on X where it has been viewed millions of times.

Also read Detroit Lions Week 11 Rooting Guide for Best Possible Playoff Outcome

He wrote: “SHOCK VIDEO: for the first time ever demons, crossing the astral plane into our dimension, has been caught on film in New York City. ” Others online shared their own theories, including wild claims that Wright is a lizard or in some way not human. On Sunday, the politician was forced to speak publicly about the moment, telling The New York Post he is “obviously” human, adding, “I have no idea what was going on in that video.

I’m really not sure. ” What Is Bell's Phenomenon? Among the wilder theories, a more likely explanation appeared online. The X AI bot Grok suggested that the reason behind Wright’s unusual blinking could be “bells phenomenon,” physiological phenomenon that can look remarkably like what happened in the video.

Advertisement

Bell's phenomenon is an involuntary protective movement in which the eyeballs rotate upward, and often slightly outward, when someone closes their eyelids. Its function is essentially to move the cornea up underneath the eyelid, helping protect it. This is a developing story and will be updated. A New York state politician has been forced to deny conspiracy theories that he is a reptile after an unusual clip of his eyes gained viral attention online.

Jordan J.G. Wright, a Democratic Assemblyman for New York’s 70th District in Harlem was pictured standing in the crowd during a City Hall press conference held by Mayor Mamdani on Friday. The moment quickly captured attention, with prominent commentator and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones sharing the video on X where it has been viewed millions of times.

He wrote: “SHOCK VIDEO: for the first time ever demons, crossing the astral plane into our dimension, has been caught on film in New York City. ” Others online shared their own theories, including wild claims that Wright is a lizard or in some way not human.he is “obviously” human, adding, “I have no idea what was going on in that video. I’m really not sure. ”Among the wilder theories, a more likely explanation appeared online.

The X AI bot Grok suggested that the reason behind Wright’s unusual blinking could be “bells phenomenon,” physiological phenomenon that can look remarkably like what happened in the video. Bell's phenomenon is an involuntary protective movement in which the eyeballs rotate upward, and often slightly outward, when someone closes their eyelids. Its function is essentially to move the cornea up underneath the eyelid, helping protect it.