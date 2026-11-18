Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey apologized Wednesday after saying on his podcast that Baltimore is best at making criminals. He made the comment on The Marlon Humphrey Show, prompting backlash and a locker-room apology.

Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey has publicly apologized for comments made on his podcast suggesting the city is best at making criminals. The defensive back faced immediate backlash after the clip spread across social media platforms earlier this week. He addressed reporters directly from the team locker room to clarify his stance.

Humphrey spoke with reporters in Owings Mills, Maryland, shortly after practice concluded on Wednesday afternoon. He emphasized his deep personal ties to the region where he has played since 2017. He noted that he welcomed a son there and holds investments in various parts of the state.

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I know the effect that words have, Humphrey told the gathered press corps. He stated clearly that he regrets the impact his phrasing had on the community. The apology came just days after a shooting near a youth football event left a twelve-year-old girl dead. Three adults were also wounded in that incident, sparking renewed debate about local safety.

The Ravens organization did not immediately confirm if head coach Jesse Minter discussed the controversy with Humphrey. Minter himself described the city as special to his family during separate remarks. He stressed the team wants to represent the community through their performance on the field.

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This controversy arises as the Ravens face struggles on the gridiron. Baltimore has dropped five straight games and sits last in the AFC North standings. The team recently suffered a loss to the Chargers amid fan frustration. Humphrey previously admitted that online criticism brings him joy rather than sadness.

Critics argue that such remarks hurt young Black boys who look to the team as role models. A statement posted online noted that relegating residents to criminal status cuts deeply. Many fans feel the verbal apology does not go far enough to address the sentiment.

Baltimore historically maintains higher crime rates than the national average. Violent incidents per capita often exceed four hundred percent of the U.S. mean. Homicides peaked between twenty fifteen and twenty twenty two with three hundred annual deaths.

Recent data shows a sharp decline in violent offenses over the last few years. Homicide numbers dropped to roughly two hundred in twenty twenty four. Property crimes like auto theft remain prominent issues for residents.

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Local supporters rallied online to defend the city against perceived unfair criticism. Social media users highlighted the resilience and culture of Baltimore neighborhoods. The incident underscores the tension between athletic fame and civic responsibility.