A hypothetical, yet realistic potential nightmare storm scenario looms over California as geologists, atmospheric scientists and experts break down what an ARkstorm would entail for millions.

An ARkStorm is a scientifically plausible megastorm scenario modeled after a 1,000-year extreme winter storm event on the West Coast. It is hypothetical, but still a very real potential threat to human life, property and ecosystems as a result of an ARkStorm and is not simply a random event.

Experts create this hypothetical storm scenario to give first responders, emergency personnel, resource managers and the public a realistic idea of the possible impacts of an ARkstorm. ARkStorm is named to acknowledge the meteorological phenomenon behind large storms on the West Coast, particularly Atmospheric Rivers .events documented in geological and historical records, to give first responders, emergency personnel, resource managers and the public a realistic idea of possible impacts.

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Using sophisticated weather models and expert analysis, researchers found that ARkStorm draws heat and moisture from the tropical Pacific, forming a series of atmospheric rivers that approach with the ferocity ofThis helps shed light on the hypothetical, but still very real potential threats to human life, property and ecosystems as a result of this sort of unimaginable storm scenario. , United States Geological Survey , the Federal Emergency Management Agency and many other organizations conclude that the data collected are not just freak events and could occur on larger scales.

Muddy floodwater swept through Oak Glen, California, on Thursday, September 18, depositing mud and debris and leaving multiple roads closed and vehicles stranded.and Orange Counties, several coastal communities and various riverine communities around the state. This is because of its large geographic size and the state's economic interdependencies; an ARkStorm would affect all California counties and all economic sectors. : 25% of buildings in the state could experience some degree of flooding in a single severe storm.

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Only perhaps 12% of California property is insured, so millions of building owners may have limited or no ability to pay for repairs. That degree of damage would threaten California with a long-term reduction in economic activity and raise insurance rates statewide or perhaps nationwide. : Such storms have happened in California's historic record , but 1861-62 is not a freak event, not the last time the state will experience such a severe storm, and not the worst case.

The geologic record shows six megastorms more severe than 1861-1862 in California in the last 1800 years and there is no reason to believe similar events won't occur again. : Unlike for earthquakes, we have the capability to partially predict key aspects of the geophysical phenomena that would create damage in the days before an ARkStorm strikes. Improving the accuracy, lead time and the specific measures these systems can estimate is a major scientific and practical challenge.

Much has been done to protect the state from future flooding, but the state's flood-protection system is not perfect. The existing systems are designed, among other things, to protect major urban areas from fairly rare, extreme flooding. The level of protection varies: some places are protected from flooding that occurs, on average, once every 75 years; others, on average, once every 200 years.

But the levees are not intended to prevent all flooding, such as the 500-year streamflows that are deemed realistic throughout much of the state in ARkStorm. The ShakeOut exercise has become an annual activity in California, with more than seven million people participating each year. Many of the same emergency preparations are useful for a severe winter storm: stocking emergency food and water, preparing shelter, practicing emergency corporate communications, testing mutual aid agreements and so on.

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CATHEDRAL CITY, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 20: A car is partially submerged in floodwaters as Tropical Storm Hilary moves through the area on August 20, 2023 in Cathedral City, California. Southern California is under a first-ever tropical storm warning as Hilary impacts parts of California, Arizona and Nevada. All California state beaches have been closed in San Diego and Orange counties in preparation for the impacts from the storm which was downgraded from hurricane status.

El NiñoA vehicle is partially submerged in flood water along State Route 121 following an atmospheric river event near Schellville in Sonoma, Calif. , Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025.

On top of this, a second, even stronger, Pacific storm is targeting the Bay Area of California later this week, capable of several feet ofFOX Weather Senior Correspondent Robert Ray is on the scene in California to see just how close the state is to a worst-case-scenario, shedding awareness of the everlasting potential of an ARkStorm.