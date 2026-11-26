After the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade was interrupted for the fourth time since its debut in 1924, NBC has shared what will be broadcast in its place for 2026.

While it's too late for a Thanksgiving miracle, NBC does have a back-up plan for the Macy's Parade. Although the New York weather forecast is in fact raining on its parade—with severe wind and rain forcing the 2026 Macy's Day Parade to move from Thursday to Saturday—the network revealed what will air in its place on Nov. 26.

In lieu of the scheduled program, NBC will re-air last year's show at 8 a.m. in all time zones, a spokesperson from the network told E! News. And lucky for viewers, given the unforgettable moments of 2025, the second broadcast is sure to make for spectacular leftovers..

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And the parade was not complete without an appearance by the Radio City Rockettes—who have been a highlight of the show since 1957—as well as Santa Claus. should expect something different this year, the broadcaster explained the decision was made in the interest of safety.