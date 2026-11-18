Anthropic's IPO began trading at $111.50 per share, surpassing SpaceX's record debut. The company faces investor caution over AI volatility, a unique public benefit structure, and potential index inclusion.

Anthropic's much-hyped, record-breaking debut started trading at $111.50 a share, enough to top Elon Musk's record-breaking SpaceX IPO earlier this year. The initial public offering is a big test not only for the company behind the Claude AI chatbot but also for the entire artificial-intelligence industry and the U.S. stock market itself.

Before trading began, Anthropic planned to sell shares for between $70 and $78 apiece, which would likely give it a total value of more than $1 trillion. Such a size would rival Walmart and JPMorgan Chase, and would be more valuable than Coca-Cola, IBM, Starbucks, Delta Air Lines and General Motors combined. The firm's seven co-founders are estimated to be worth a combined $140 billion at the initial IPO price, or about $20 billion each.

Also read Anthropic reportedly prices its IPO at $83 per share, valuing the AI giant at $1.5 trillion

But that doesn't mean it's the right investment for everyone, since massive public offerings often come with significant volatility.

Analysts Warn Of Volatility

'There was a lot of FOMO [fear of missing out] for those who couldn't get SpaceX,' Ken Mahoney, CEO of Mahoney Asset Management, told The Post. 'Some people can't help themselves, but I think the playbook is [to] ride it out like SpaceX. ' In June, SpaceX started trading at $150 a share, above its $135 IPO price. 'Every IPO at some point breaks down,' Mahoney said.

'It gets not as exciting anymore and that's when you want to enter. ' SpaceX joined the Russell 1000 about a week after its June debut and the Nasdaq 100 less than a month after it started trading, with the indexes changing their rules to accommodate Musk's conglomerate.

If Anthropic qualifies for early inclusion, it could join the Russell 1000 after the market closes on Dec. 11 and the Nasdaq 100 before the market opens on Dec. 21, according to notices from the indexes.

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'That gives the market several weeks to gauge the real interest in this IPO before the forced buying begins, and it could be eye-opening. I think this makes it a more risky buy than the SpaceX IPO,' Nic Puckrin, cross-asset analyst and founder of Coin Bureau, told The Post. Anthropic employees are also allowed to sell up to 10% of their holdings immediately, instead of facing the traditional, 180-day lock-up period.

'The rest of their holdings will remain restricted, but that's a lot of shares for sale immediately in the first hour,' Tracy Shuchart, senior economist at NinjaTrader, told The Post. 'If you, say, bought in initially at employee pre-IPO prices, if you're allowed to sell 10% right away - wouldn't you? ' Anthropic is entering the market at a drastically different time than SpaceX's summer debut.

Recent weeks have seen Wall Street get the jitters about AI stocks, with concerns only worsening after Jensen Huang resigned as CEO of Nvidia.

'It's an odd time,' Shuchart told The Post. 'I probably would have pushed it back if I were Anthropic. But all indications are ... there's still a lot of hype and interest in this, despite the current environment not being ideal.

' Traders have also grown more anxious about companies turning cash negative to spend billions of dollars on AI investments. Anthropic has already pledged to spend about $900 billion over the coming years, including roughly half of that sum by 2030.

Anthropic Shows Strong Revenue Growth

'They're priced to perfection, so everyone's gonna be watching very closely over the next few quarters,' Mahoney said. But the company has also seen strong revenue growth, catching up with OpenAI and even shooting past the rival this year thanks to the explosive popularity of its Claude Code tool. In the first nine months of 2026, Anthropic reported $33.2 billion in revenue, up 1,206% from the year before, according to its prospectus filing.

The company now boasts more than 11,900 customers spending over $100,000 annually, up from just 1,500 at the end of 2025.

'They are gonna be leaders at what they do. You are buying a growth company - but this is not a cheap stock,' Mahoney told The Post. Anthropic reported a net loss of $104 billion for the first nine months of this year. Compare that with the nearly $53 billion in profit that JPMorgan Chase made over the same period.

But most of that loss does not reflect cash running out the door. Instead, it had to do with losses accountants said it had to record because of the shifting value of some of its debt that can be converted into shares. Anthropic reported an operating loss of $1.26 billion for the first nine months of the year on $33.24 billion in revenue.

That's an improvement from its operating loss of $5.22 billion on less than $2.55 billion in revenue for the first nine months of 2025. Anthropic's IPO will reverberate far beyond anyone geeky enough to understand what its business structure as a public benefit corporation means. It will likely affect even people who make no changes to their 401(k) accounts.

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At that size, Anthropic could quickly join indexes that track wide swaths of the stock market, which in turn could bring in even more investment. Anthropic could join the Nasdaq 100 index within just a few weeks, for example. The index tracks the 100 largest nonfinancial companies trading on the Nasdaq, and it's a popular way for investors to get a quick read on how tech stocks are doing generally.

The index is so popular that an exchange-traded fund that mimics it, Invesco's QQQ ETF, has roughly $457 billion invested in it. If Anthropic joins the index, QQQ and other funds tracking the Nasdaq 100 would automatically buy Anthropic stock. It would take longer for Anthropic to join the more widely followed S&P 500 index, though. To enter that index, a stock needs to have traded for at least 12 months, among other criteria.

Company Balances Profit And Public Benefit

The goal of most companies, above all, is to do well for their owners. Usually, that means making profits and growing, both in the short and long terms. Anthropic says it too will consider its stockholders, but it will balance their interests against another fundamental goal: the responsible development and maintenance of advanced AI for the long-term benefit of humanity.

As part of that, Anthropic has set up a long-term benefit trust that will have the ability to elect or remove a majority of the company's board of directors. This trust will not run the day-to-day operations of Anthropic. But its influence means the company could opt for strategies that may not make the most money for investors in the long term. It's not just the long-term benefit trust that will have an outsized voice on company matters.

So will the company's founders. As part of the IPO, Anthropic is creating a special class of stock that it's giving to CEO Dario Amodei, President Daniela Amodei and five other co-founders. This special class of stock will control 50.1% of the voting power of all the company's outstanding shares.

That means the founders as a group could overshadow every other shareholder and single-handedly dictate issues put before all shareholders, such as how to vote on a potential sale of the company. The company expects up to 20% of its Class A shares in the IPO to go to what are called retail investors. These are regular investors going through a brokerage rather than big institutions getting shares through their connections with Wall Street underwriters.

Retail Investors And Market Uncertainty

Most IPOs offer only 5% to 10% of the total offering to retail investors, and Anthropic expects to reach such investors through Charles Schwab, Fidelity and others. The U.S. stock market could use a boost. It's been shaky since the summer because of several worries hitting the AI industry, which has become the market's most influential.

At first, it was longstanding concerns that prices for AI-related stocks had shot too high in the frenzy around the technology and inflated into a bubble. Then it was worries that high interest rates would mean less borrowed money to fund the industry's growth.

Then came this month's sweeping victories for Democrats in the U.S. midterm elections, which raised concerns about more regulation for AI. Most recently, it was the resignation of Jensen Huang as CEO of Nvidia, the company that's been both supplying chips to AI labs and helping to fund the growth of the broader industry. All these worries raised questions about whether Anthropic could delay its IPO to wait for a less turbulent time.

But market watchers said such a move could also raise more doubts about AI stocks and drive the industry even lower. How Anthropic's IPO performs could help clarify Wall Street's questions about whether the recent struggles for AI stocks are a temporary setback or the beginning of the end for a potential bubble.