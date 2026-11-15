What If Talking About Your Anxiety Isn't Helping?

Have you ever wondered why you feel more stuck after talking about your worries? Anxiety venting may seem productive, but it can take you further away from healthy action.

Too much thinking about and talking about worries can detract from productive action.

“What’s on your mind today? ” “What’s been going on lately? ” “What is activated for you today? ” “How have you been feeling?

Also read Why We Love Talking Animals

"sessions. Sometimes I don’t have to say a word: A client pulls open their Notes app or a journal the moment they sit down on the couch. Yet, even if I ask the perfect question, or my client has already prepared a list of subjects for the session, the truth is: talking about anxiety doesn’t always lead to healing. Anxiety runs in a loop.

By the time the anxious client has entered my office, they have probably gone over these worries many times. Anxiety likes to replay the same line of thinking until it blurs the border between truth and fiction. Anxiety venting encourages speaking in extremes, which sometimes distorts our thinking.

The other person in the conversation may feel the need to validate our emotions and be supportive, but our brains can interpret this social nicety as an agreement with the content of our worries. Our brain is trying to self-soothe by overthinking. The hope is that thinking will lead to a solution, clarity, or insight, and then we will feel much better. But as we all know, overthinking our worries can be counterproductive at best and dysregulating at worst.

Advertisement

Thinking about and talking about worries can deepen anxiety. When we spiral down into our thoughts, we go deeper into our heads. We can get lost in the effort to figure out our thoughts. As an anxiety therapist, my job is to break the cycle of overthinking and help my client spiral up into action.

Sometimes, this means that we cannot spend our session talking about anxiety. We cannot analyze and replay the anxious line of thinking. The remedy for overthinking is an action that takes you out of your head and back into your life. We change our behavior to change our mindset.

For certain people, such action takes the form of ERP . In this type of therapy, a person intentionally faces fears and resists compulsions . Exposure therapy is quite different from traditional talk therapy. In this approach, a person creates and executes a brave to-do list .

For example, a person worried about speaking up to their boss practices role-playing the conversation and then sends an email to get a meeting on the books. Someone anxious about driving at night practices driving two blocks in their neighborhood at dusk. The aim is to create a pathway toward facing fears rather than thinking and talking about them. Getting a different perspective on our anxiety This is not to say that talking about one’s anxiety is never helpful.

In some cases, the other person in an anxiety conversation is a valuable source of insight. When anxiety has caused someone to depart significantly from reality, sharing one’s worries can be grounding. The second person might be able to show where the worrier has created anxious distortions—self-blaming, Talking about one’s anxiety also helps when someone feels very alone in their worries.

Advertisement

Having a person to share with can help the worrier feel supported, even if the other cannot change their mindset. Conversations about anxiety will happen, inside and outside of the therapy room. Following these guidelines can help make sure the talk is productive. Anxious looping is all about repeating the same well-worn thoughts without making progress.

Notice and stop yourself if you are doing this out loud. You are perpetuating a cycle. Too often, we seek insight from another person, but then ignore their view. If you are deep in your anxious worry, someone else’s thoughts are likely a helpful anchor to reality.

Do not immediately dismiss what you are hearing from your trusted confidante. Discussing your anxiety can be productive to a point, but notice if it is interfering with taking real action. Anxiety can be paralyzing. Remember that spiraling up often involves taking one brave step toward a Be aware of how discussing your anxiety is taking you out of your present moment.

Are you less connected to today because you are talking about fears for the future or worries about the past? Conversations can help people cope, but sometimes they pull people deeper into thought. If you are stuck, take a break from talking about worries. Instead, today, do one small thing for yourself that brings joy.

After years or decades, problems and patterns can become deeply entrenched. Be a fly on the wall during a sample couples therapy session and witness the slow, deliberate work of changing those patterns for a more enduring love. Self Tests are all about you. Are you outgoing or introverted?

Are you a narcissist? Does perfectionism hold you back? Find out the answers to these questions and more with Psychology Today.