What if Nancy Guthrie's body is not found?

Nancy Guthrie tip sparks renewed scrutiny as experts say a no‑body case could still lead to charges.

Authorities still have no confirmed remains, a factor that could shape whether this becomes a prosecutable homicide case. The uncertainty leaves Guthrie’s family—and the Tucson community—waiting as investigators weigh forensic evidence, digital data, andthat a no‑body case is still legally viable, but only if investigators can assemble a chain of circumstantial and forensic evidence strong enough to prove Guthrie is dead and that a criminal act caused her disappearance.

Nancy Guthrie, 84, vanished from her Tucson, Arizona home overnight between January 31 and February 1, 2026. Investigators quickly determined she had not left voluntarily: her pacemaker disconnected unexpectedly, blood was found on her porch, and surveillance footage captured a masked, armed individual near her front door in the early morning hours. Criminal defense attorney Michael T. van der Veen says these early disruptions matter because they help establish the “body of the crime,” even without physical remains.

“Prosecutors can prove it circumstantially because judges give a jury instruction… that circumstantial evidence is just as strong or stronger than direct evidence,” van der Veen told. “Through the circumstantial evidence, the prosecutor can prove the corpus delicti, or ‘body of the crime. ’” He added that Guthrie’s age and medical needs make voluntary disappearance highly unlikely: “She was 84 years old with a pacemaker and required daily medication… the odds that she voluntarily went missing are very low.

”June 2026 – Anonymous tip claims Guthrie’s remains may be in Nogales, Mexico; investigators assess credibility. Deputies arrested him on June 11 after multiple complaints from neighbors and an incident in which a sergeant was knocked to the ground. Zabel faces charges of resisting arrest and public nuisance. Are There Any Suspects Associated with the Case?

The masked individual captured on Guthrie’s doorbell cameraA 25‑liter Ozark Trail backpack, sold only at Walmart, carried by the suspect The FBI is reviewing purchase records, surveillance footage, and digital forensics to trace the bag and identify the person seen in the video. Former police officer and criminal investigation professor Daniel K. Maxwell says investigators must first prove a homicide occurred — even without a body — and then link a specific person to it.

“The essential elements to prove… are that a crime has been committed and the person arrested was responsible for the crime,” Maxwell toldHe notes that in no‑body cases, physical and behavioral evidence becomes even more important. “There is a premium on any physical evidence," he said. "Direct evidence includes photos, videos, and eyewitness testimony. Indirect evidence includes fingerprints, blood, hair, fibers.

Circumstantial evidence also plays a big part… including suspect behavior both prior to and after the disappearance. ”“Assessing the credibility of a tip includes specificity, plausibility, and consistency with the facts of the case. The more detailed and verifiable the tip, the better. ” He adds that someone becomes a suspect only when the evidence reaches the legal threshold for arrest.

“What usually moves someone into the suspect category is a combination of evidence… that points toward the probable cause threshold. ”





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