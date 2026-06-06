What I’ve Learned From 25 Years of Covering the Global War on Terror

In his farewell column, Tom Engelhardt outlines how US imperialism came home in the form of Donald Trump.

People sift through rubble in the aftermath of a drone attack on a residential building in which one civilian was killed on March 31, 2026, in eastern Tehran, Iran.

Okay, here’s what this old man remembers nearly a quarter of a century later. I was living in New York City when, on September 11, 2001, two hijacked planes full of passengersthe Twin Towers of the World Trade Center, killing almost 3,000 innocent people. Until that moment, of course, such a thing would have been beyond inconceivable, no less, in the United States of America.

Had someone written up such a plot with Osama bin Laden and crew in the cast of characters, it would have been treated as the worst kind of unpublishable science fiction. But, of course, it did indeed happen and, in some strange sense, in its wake , our world did indeed seem to flip upside down. That was, of course, after President George W. Bush responded early that October by — god save us!

— invading Afghanistan and launching his disastrous “Global War on Terror. ” Sometime in the weeks that followed, my memory is that I saw an article deep inside the print noting that U.S. soldiers were by then fighting in parts of Afghanistan where the troops of the Soviet Union had during that imperial power’s disastrous Afghan war of the previous century, which did indeed help take it down.

And that, too, in some grim fashion, stunned me. Talk about mistakes that history had all too clearly signaled shouldI was at the time online and so I copied that piece into an email and sent it out with a note to a small set of friends.

And somehow that began the process that led to, etc. — and that out there in the rest of the universe, there were other ways this ever-stranger world of ours was being looked at than the ones that largely dominated attention here in the U.S., post-9/11. And so, as I began stumbling across ever more pieces that seemed to offer different perspectives on our increasingly eerie world, I started emailing them to a growing list of friends and acquaintances.

And after a time — to my complete surprise — people I hardly knew or didn’t know at all emailed me that they wanted to be added to my list. And with those send-outs, I began including little introductory explanatory notes or sets of comments . I was stunned. And soon, I was sending out to — I no longer remember exactly how many — but certainly several hundred people .

And that was the moment when someone I hardly knew , Hamilton Fish of the Nation Institute, called me out of the blue and asked if I might, in the future, be interested in turning those emails of mine into a website that he then did indeed set up for me and that he — not I — called “TomDispatch. ” Initially, at the new site, I simply did what I had been doing in my emails.

I continued to find interesting pieces published elsewhere about our ever stranger and more disturbing world, wrote little introductions of my own, and then put in their headlines and first paragraphs with a link to the full piece wherever it had first appeared. At some point, however, I started writing longer commentaries of my own on a world that seemed to grow stranger by the week.

Then it suddenly occurred to me that I knew a surprising number of writers whose voices, I thought, were distinctly needed in the strange post-9/11 world we were already living through. , the publishing house my old friend Sara Bershtel had set up. I had, for instance, published Chalmers Johnson’s remarkable bookat Metropolitan in 2000 to essentially no attention, minimal reviews, and few sales.

Osama bin Laden’s assault on New York City and Washington, D.C. , however, turned that book into a nationwide bestseller and put that title word of his into the language in a big-time fashion .

And out of all those nightmares and so much more came the presidencies of Donald Trump.was witnessing and reporting on America’s distinctly imperial fate.

I was watching with both horror and fascination as the greatest power on planet Earth was somehow going down, down, down, without even a helping hand from an opposing imperial power. After all, early in this century, China had yet truly to rise and now that it has, it’s not acting like a typical imperial power of history.

It has not launched its own version of a Global War on Terror and its leaders seem remarkably intent not on colonizing the rest of Asia in some unexpected fashion, but on making a fortune producing the world’s green energy machinery in a world I simply could never have imagined.

Don’t even get me started on artificial intelligence, which, as Bernie Sanderson AI — though perhaps even more so. My own feeling is that no genuine intelligence could have been senseless enough to create such an obvious nightmare to come. In a sense, it might even be possible to think of Donald Trump as the possible final chapter in this country’s global war on terror. Think of him, in fact, as the way that war came home, big time!

In his own fashion, he could hardly have been more of a terror and, to make matters so much worse, in 2026, a year expected to be thein recorded history, he seems remarkably intent on making war not just on Iran, or any other random country like, ensuring that ever more fossil fuels go into the atmosphere via the stunning number of planes deporting those immigrants, helping make ever more areas of the planet ever hotter, and — of course! — ensuring that ever more people will end up as — yes!

— migrants. In short, whether it’s climate change, Iran, or you name it, Donald Trump is already giving heat new meaning. And none of this would I have believed in November 2001 when all of it began for me.

Had you tried to show me such a future then, I would have simply laughed you out of the room and gone about my business. In a sense, you might say that the war on terror simply never ended, since my country has never stopped bombing other countries around the world, the latest , of course,I’m at an age where my friends are indeed beginning to die and it pains me that, when I go, I’ll be leaving such a mess of an all-American planet to my poor grandchildren.

They truly deserve better. And once upon a time , I might have hoped that someday in the then-distant future I would have signed offby claiming that I was indeed leaving them on at least a modestly better planet than when I began so long ago. No such luck, of course, and that makes me sad indeed.

I mean, we already knew that we were truly on the planet from hell when, on his third try, Donald Trump actually managed to garnerYes, anyone certainly could have hoped for better. In fact, I certainly did — even if such hopes proved unrealistic indeed.

Of course, one can still hope that the next great imperial power, obviously China , might indeed prove more reasonable and less Trumpian. At least, that country’s leadership plans to make a fortune off the decarbonization of Planet Earth by producing the equipment, from electric vehicles to solar panels, needed to green this world of ours .

Let’s also not forget that other former great power, Russia, which continues fighting its miserable war in Ukraine into its fifth year, while, of course, against Ukraine. Yes, all in all, we humans are truly a strange crew and, worse yet, over the decades from atomic warfare to full-scale war on the planet itself, we seem eerily driven to develop the means to be ever more destructive. And with that grimly in mind and only wishing things were better, let me sign off on almost 25 years atTruthout produces reporting you won’t see in the mainstream: journalism from the frontlines of global conflict, interviews with grassroots movement leaders, high-quality legal analysis and more.

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