When Akhil Sharma got stuck writing his novel, he started reading books in reverse. Here’s what it taught him.

I was forty and had quit my job to write a novel. This had turned out to be a terrible decision. I really like having a salary.

And I really like health insurance. The fact that I had made this stupid decision filled me with shame. At night, I ground my teeth. The book that I was writing seemed sentimental and awkwardly plotted.

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I asked a friend, an award-winning novelist, to read it. He returned the manuscript a few days later. Written across the front, in big red letters, was: “Ask yourself, ‘What the fuck am I talking about? ’ ”After this, I began having a recurring dream: I was at a party, talking to a man.

As we spoke, I lost control of my bowels. Quietly, discreetly, I reached behind me and started shoving the shit back up my ass. As a teen-ager, I had tried to teach myself to write by reading in a very disciplined manner. I would read a chapter of a novel and then read it again, the second time counting the number of words in every sentence and circling all the punctuation.

I didn’t know if doing this would help me, but I reasoned that it couldn’t hurt. I had not understood until then that, in most fiction, a sentence is a thought being thought. A comma holds back an emotion so that it can be considered; the phrase after it is the emotion surging forward, and perhaps then fading, embarrassed.

I had always read a lot, but in this process I discovered a much more intense pleasure than the one I got from story or characters. I was now able to read a piece of fiction and see how it had been put together. There was a deeply intellectual satisfaction to this. I read and felt pleased at my own appreciation.

Reading in this manner, I learned how to move between different points of view in my own stories. I became able to organize physical space and take characters through it. After my friend’s feedback on my novel, I had a hard time writing. I couldn’t make myself go into the room where my computer sat.

But to not be writing and also not be earning money from a job made my shame even worse. I tried to get another job in my old field. People I knew were kind enough to pass around my résumé, but nothing came of it. I had heard that some painters practiced by turning other artists’ paintings upside down and then trying to copy them.

So I started reading books backward. I sat on a sofa with a book in my lap and read the last sentence of a chapter, and then the second to last, and then the third to last. Reading a book backward, even if I had read it before, turned it into gibberish. Without plot, the content of a sentence often made no sense.

And, without the cadence of the previous sentence, a sentence’s shape no longer revealed the pressures that the author was trying to manage. If you have read “,” you must remember the strange lurching confusion that these incomplete works generate; the disorientation is like being drunk in the afternoon. You probably also remember how this confusion is periodically interrupted by breathtaking humanity, as when Enkidu returns from the dead andasks what happens to stillborn babies.

They sit at a silver table and eat honey and butter, Enkidu answers. Reading books backward was a lot like reading these works. While I was performing the exercise, I didn’t force myself to write for my usual five hours a day. This reprieve from having to face the computer screen was one reason I kept doing it.

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Another was the superstitious belief that some divinity would see the effort I was making and help me. Many of the works that I had disliked in the past I began to resent less when I read them backward. I had always loved “One of the stories, “Araby,” is about a boy who wants to go to a fair to buy a present for a girl he has a crush on.

His uncle, who is supposed to give him money to go, arrives home late, and the boy gets to the fair when it is shutting down and there is nothing to see. All his desires have been thwarted. The story concludes, “Gazing up into the darkness I saw myself as a creature driven and derided by vanity; and my eyes burned with anguish and anger. ” For me, neither the first person nor the past tense convince.

Obviously, a boy would not describe himself as “driven and derided by vanity. ” And, if the language is being attributed to an older version of the boy, looking back, surely this insight would not be presented as something new, instead of familiar? What child does not regularly feel foolish? The problem of neither the past tense nor the first person working is a steady annoyance throughout the story.

Read backward, however, the story becomes less risible. The last line, with its high diction and alliteration, can be understood as being spoken by an adult and is no longer so puzzling.

Then I turned away slowly and walked down the middle of the bazaar. I allowed the two pennies to fall against the sixpence in my pocket. I heard a voice call from one end of the gallery that the light was out. The upper part of the hall was now completely dark.

Describing the pace of the character’s turning and the denomination of the coins gives the paragraph an over-specificity that slows down time and creates a feeling of viscerality. But the obviousness of the technique is annoying, like that of slowing down a hero’s scream in an action movie.

And the fact that we hear that the lights are out but don’t see them go off undermines the moment-by-moment description and adds to our sense that the epiphany of the last line is forced. The upper part of the hall was now completely dark. I heard a voice call from one end of the gallery that the light was out. I allowed the two pennies to fall against the sixpence in my pocket.

Then I turned away slowly and walked down the middle of the bazaar. Reordered, the sentences generate the same effect that Joyce, then in his early twenties, was seeking, but do so more gently. Also, when you read “Araby” backward, certain sentences, no longer burdened with the need to tell a story, become some of the most beautiful in the English language.

We walked through the flaring streets, jostled by drunken men and bargaining women, amid the curses of labourers, the shrill litanies of shop-boys who stood on guard by the barrels of pigs’ cheeks, the nasal chanting of street-singers, who sang a come-all-you about O’Donovan Rossa, or a ballad about the troubles in our native land. I don’t know how many days it took me to make my way through “Dubliners” backward.

All the problems I had with Joyce’s collection remained, but I had spent so much attentive time with it that the book became part of me, and to complain about it was as ridiculous as complaining about a mountain range. After finishing with “Dubliners,” I started up my computer again. I told myself I would write for fifteen minutes only, that I would stop if I felt panic. I tried taking some of my existing paragraphs and reversing the sentences.

Even when there wasn’t a loss of meaning and there was a slight addition of the unexpected, I was so wedded to the existing order that the new arrangement felt stiff. Being unable to edit one’s own work is a common problem. Because a novel can take years to write, the author composing the end of the book is not the same as the person who began it.

The older writer no longer has a feel for the subterranean logic of the opening lines. One thing I did start doing was lopping off the ends of my sentences. This eliminated transitions and made the work seem designed for a more mature or sophisticated audience. After Joyce, I read Tolstoy backward.

First, I tried reading “” backward. I stopped, because I didn’t think I would be able to make my way through such a long book.

Then I tried “” and “Anna Karenina” in his lifetime. Again, I was overwhelmed by the challenge of reading a large novel in reverse. I decided, instead, to reread Tolstoy’s semi-autobiographical novella “ In some ways, it is easier to learn from a good work than from a great one. Elements that are integral to Tolstoy’s masterpieces are not fully digested in his lesser works.

On the 12th of August, 18—, I was awakened at seven o’clock in the morning by Karl Ivanitch slapping the wall close to my head with a fly-flap made of sugar paper and a stick. He did this so roughly that he hit the image of my patron saint suspended to the oaken back of my bed, and the dead fly fell down on my curls.

I peeped out from under the coverlet, steadied the still shaking image with my hand, flicked the dead fly on to the floor, and gazed at Karl Ivanitch with sleepy, wrathful eyes. He, in a parti-coloured wadded dressing-gown fastened about the waist with a wide belt of the same material, a red knitted cap adorned with a tassel, and soft slippers of goat skin, went on walking round the walls and taking aim at, and slapping, flies.

In this, and in other passages of the novella, the physical details are not proportional to the sentences. There are more of them than are needed, and they take over. In some ways, they are like the anthropomorphized coats and noses in’s stories, which begin to develop agency. But Tolstoy’s disproportion is not as extreme, and the images are being used to make a point, instead of being the point themselves.

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As I read “Childhood” backward, it occurred to me that one of the reasons that Tolstoy’s characters seem so alive is that they are often in motion, hanging a curtain , flinging himself face down on a couch , swatting a fly . Even the way the characters listen is made physical, as when Pierre pushes his way into a crowd, in “War and Peace.

” Adding to this effect is that many of the characters are cheerful, and most of them are quite decent. Even their dishonesty feels only childish—Prince Oblonsky, for instance, not understanding why his wife minds him having an affair. It is when the characters are depressed or unhappy that they begin to lose their individuality .

The characters’ cheerfulness and physicality separates them from the commenting intelligence of the narrative voice—there is the voice, and then there are characters whose movements affirm that they are alive and whose buoyancy gives their interior selves a feeling of activity. The separation explains why, as one of Chekhov’s characters said, Tolstoy’s works are written not, like those of other writers, “from imagination, but from nature itself. ” I began going through my novel, inserting physicality.

I had a boy cock his head when pretending not to have heard something; a woman start to walk from one room to another and then begin to run; a man snap his fingers when excited by his thoughts. I found inventing these details hard. I had not trained my imagination in this. I also found it hard to let the details take over a sentence.

Where I could put in physicality, the effect was wonderful. It gave the novel a sense of air, because the characters had been pulled away from the texture of the exposition. One other problem I ran into was that, unlike Tolstoy’s characters, most of mine were depressive; they liked being unhappy and bothering other people with their unhappiness.

To mimic the feeling of cheerfulness, I had my characters take greater delight in annoying one another—for instance, I had a character tell his wife that she didn’t need hearing aids because if, by chance, some good news did come for her, he would write it down. After Tolstoy, I read Dostoyevsky backward. Dostoyevsky is the only writer who is as much fun to read backward as forward.

“A lot has accumulated” is the last line of the third paragraph of “. ” “We must have a talk, however” is the line that precedes this. And before it comes “Of course, she did it on purpose. ” Each line is full of tension.

There is a conflict with the world, and also an internal conflict for the character. No sentence exists without this torquing. It is present in almost everything Dostoyevsky wrote. ,” when read backward, is “He was over his head in debt to the landlady and was afraid of meeting her.

And, each time he passed by, the young man felt some painful and cowardly sensation, which made him wince with shame. ” Both sentences feel as if they could be the start of a story. The minds of Dostoyevsky’s characters are noisy, and they seem constantly on the verge of taking action. There is very little of the bland gel that typically connects scenes in novels and gives readers a respite as they move through a plot.

But this very quality makes each sentence full of personality. Until I read Dostoyevsky backward, I’d thought Tolstoy was the greater writer. Now I began viewing Tolstoy as someone who walked along the coastline of life, and Dostoyevsky as someone who hacked his way deep into the continent of human experience. I tried to imitate Dostoyevsky, but revving my novel to the level at which he works destroyed the delicacy that interests me.

I read novels backward every day for years. I don’t remember finding any easy solutions to the technical problems I was facing in my own writing. Instead, I had a series of insights about the works I was reading.

There was the moment when I realized that the last sentence of Joyce’s short story “The Dead” mimics a snowflake eddying, and that this is what makes it different from other long climactic sentences: “His soul swooned slowly as he heard the snow falling faintly through the universe and faintly falling, like the descent of their last end, upon all the living and the dead. ” Or the moment when I understood why Chekhov pushes the subjects of his sentences to the last third of the sentence, instead of placing them in the first third as is typical for most writers.

Doing this makes it difficult for the reader to know how to allocate attention and is one of the secrets of Chekhov’s impressionistic style. See how he turns the subject of the following sentence almost into hearsay: “The talk was that a new face had appeared on the embankment: a lady with a little dog. ” My wife says that we are hurt in relationships but we are healed in them, too.

There was something about sitting in my office reading sentences that healed me. If I had read these works forward, the books would have captured me and I would have felt my talent’s insignificance compared with that of their authors. Reading backward, a sentence at a time, I could see the choices being made and the deep logic that creates a writer’s voice.

This allowed me to feel as if I were in the presence of Joyce, and Tolstoy, and Chekhov. When I read not-great sentences or not-great stories—Chekhov’s weird bandit stories or Tolstoy’s bizarre “Walk in the Light While There Is Light”—I became aware that, if you write enough, you will produce a few duds.

And that you will write your good and bad stories while living your life: Dostoyevsky with his gambling, Tolstoy with his unhappy marriage, Chekhov with his tuberculosis, Joyce with his drinking and mentally ill daughter. One last thing that came out of my experience of reading books backward was the realization that, as a writer, I didn’t have to be perfect. What readers want is to learn how a writer sees the world.

Certain things that I had valued, such as symmetry and seamlessness, began to seem more like manifestations of my own anxiety than like signs of quality. There is a loneliness to writing. Having spent so much time crawling over sentences, being aware that they were made things and seeing the marks of their making, when I sat at my computer, I no longer felt as if I were under hot, bright lights, an unemployed man with his silly dreams.

Instead, I felt connected to the real impulse of literature: a desire to capture life, to hold it, pulsing. I wrote my sentences, and some were good and some were awkward, but the particular combination of smooth and rough was what made it clear that a human had written them. ♦