What Happens When Electronics Face The Real World? Precision Timing Holds The Key

Electronics reliability depends on designing for real-world environmental conditions, from temperature and vibration to aging and lifecycle demands.

​A decade ago, 25,000 white LED lights transformed the San Francisco–Oakland Bay Bridge into a living sculpture, illuminating the span with a shimmering light show that became a fixture of the skyline.

Created by artist Leo Villareal and installed by the nonprofit organization Illuminate, The Bay Lights became a symbol of innovation, creativity and civic pride. But in early 2023, the lights went dark. The cause? Electronics failure.

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The LEDs and the systems running them couldn’t withstand the harsh environmental conditions, constant vibration from traffic, extreme coastal weather and salt air corrosion. The lights failed one by one, until. Illuminate began a campaign to raise millions for a more resilient replacement. After nearly two years, a new installation is now complete.

The 50,000 custom-engineered LEDs and the systems driving them are designed to endure the bridge’s harsh conditions through 2035 and beyond. While the Bay Lights were an art installation, the conditions that contributed to their failure point to a much larger engineering reality. Reliability is not just determined by whether a device works on the bench. It depends on how that device behaves over years of exposure to temperature swings, vibration, humidity, airflow, mechanical stress and corrosion.

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The question is no longer simply “Does this component meet the spec? ” It is “Will this system still perform when the environment is working against it? ”The future of electronics is increasingly being defined at the edge, in places like remote communication towers, under the hoods of electric vehicles, inside desert-based solar installations and on outdoor network infrastructure in extreme climates.

In these environments, electronics must endure intense stressors, such as rapid temperature changes, vibration, shock, humidity, condensation, airflow, chemicals and mechanical strain. Historically, design teams could protect vulnerable electronics with larger enclosures, added shielding, extra redundancy or wider design margins. Now, systems are getting smaller, lighter and more power-conscious, while environments are getting harsher. Resilience now must be designed into the architecture.

The question is whether it remains stable across the full range of conditions the product will face over its lifetime. Engineers should pressure-test five criteria early in the design process: environmental tolerance, stability over temperature, power consumption, size and integration and lifecycle reliability. Timing components are one example of critical components that must withstand environmental stressors. Timing components provide a foundational reference for synchronizing data transmission, coordinating system operations and keeping interconnected components operating as intended.

In many electronic systems, timing is foundational to reliable operation. When timing falters, the consequences can cascade across an entire system, resulting in data corruption, communication failures or complete operational breakdown, making the integrity of the timing signal not merely a performance consideration. Timing components that perform well in a lab may behave differently when exposed to airflow, vibration, board stress or thermal cycling.

For systems deployed in vehicles, outdoor infrastructure, industrial equipment or data centers, the evaluation process must reflect the operating environment. At the system level, component selection also involves trade-offs beyond basic timing accuracy. Engineers may need to consider how much flexibility they require across product configurations, how they will detect performance degradation in the field, how much board space the component can occupy and what its power requirements mean for thermal management or maintenance.

These considerations can determine whether a timing component remains a discrete specification or becomes part of the broader system architecture. Precision timing has always been a foundational layer of electronics responsible for syncing data, coordinating processors and keeping networks running smoothly. But when that timing is also rugged and resilient, it unlocks a new class of applications. In smart infrastructure, for instance, electronics deployed in bridges or traffic systems need to function flawlessly for years despite environmental exposure.

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In vehicles, advanced driver-assistance systems and EV drivetrains require split-second coordination between sensors and actuators, often amid heat and road vibration. In aerospace and defense, systems in orbit or on the battlefield must perform across radical temperature fluctuations and mechanical stress. In emerging applications such as robotics and drones, timing components must also maintain accuracy despite constant motion, vibration and shock. In all of these cases, the reliability of the timing component is mission-critical.

​Engineers naturally focus on faster processors, better connectivity and smaller form factors in electronic systems. But none of those matter if the system cannot survive its environment. Resilience by design requires a shift in process. Environmental assumptions should be defined at the beginning of development, not after failures appear in testing.

Timing, power and thermal behavior should be evaluated together because they influence one another under stress. And qualification should account for the full lifecycle of the product, including vibration, temperature cycling, airflow, aging and maintenance constraints. The story of the Bay Bridge art display provides a good analogy—a dazzling display that went dark because the underlying electronics couldn’t withstand the real world.

But the revamped art display, now complete with a doubling of the number of LEDs and hardened components engineered to withstand wind, fog and vibration, is expected to last at least until 2035. It’s a reminder that resilience must be designed in from the start. In much the same way, the electronics industry is rethinking what reliability really means. Components must hold performance through temperature, vibration, airflow, humidity, shock and time.

The next generation of electronics will be defined by how fast it computes, how much data it moves and how consistently it operates when the world around it is anything but controlled.