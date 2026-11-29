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When Henry Moule was appointed vicar of Fordington, a village in the rural English county of Dorset, in 1829, the locals did not greet the news with enthusiasm.

No wonder: Moule, then twenty-eight years old, was a vigorous evangelical, while his parishioners, who were mostly impoverished farmers, had “great contempt of religion,” as Moule’s youngest son, Handley, later wrote in his memoirs. The locals resented Moule’s efforts to ban local horse racing, which he perceived to be immoral—the races’ main attraction for some, no doubt—and he even managed to alienate the members of the church choir, who quit en masse.

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Thomas Hardy, who grew up nearby, drew upon the clergyman for the character of the Reverend James Clare, the killjoy father of Angel Clare in “”; when Angel visits the family home bearing a prized bottle of mead, the gift is immediately reserved for medical emergencies rather than heartily enjoyed at table. As the years wore on, though, the residents of Fordington had reason to be thankful for Moule.