What Happened With SUI Blockchain? Explaining Block Production Halt

Sui back online after a nearly 7-hour outage.

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We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.encountered one of its biggest disruptions to date when block production abruptly stopped, preventing the network from processing transactions for almostThe problem first came to the public's attention when validators stopped creating new blocks, thereby freezing network activity. Later, Sui acknowledged that a network stall was occurring on its Mainnet and alerted users that transactions might be temporarily halted while developers looked into the issue.

Near Approaches Golden Cross as Dogecoin Under Pressure; XRP Tests Critical Support: Crypto Market Review A crash bug in the blockchain's gas charging logic was the cause of the outage, according to the team's official post-mortem report. The software's version 1.72 contained the flaw, which caused a failure that stopped validators from producing blocks normally. On May 28, the final block prior to the outage was recorded at around 21:48 UTC+8.

Consequently, while engineers worked on a solution and organized validator upgrades, the network remained unavailable for approximately six hours and forty-four minutes. On May 29, at 04:32 UTC+8, Sui declared that the fix had been adopted by over two-thirds of the network's stake, enabling consensus to resume and the blockchain to reopen.

Since then, network activity has returned and blocks are now being generated as usual.rather than asset security was the issue, and user funds were safe during the entire incident. Despite this, the outage spurred debate about blockchain decentralization and resilience throughout the cryptocurrency sector. Although brief outages are common in high-performance networks, detractors contend that extended pauses cast doubt on the operational dependability of applications that rely on constant uptime.

For the time being, Sui developers are concentrating on regaining trust and making sure that such mistakes don't happen again. After one of the longest network outages in Sui's history, the team has committed to releasing a thorough incident review in the upcoming days that will include information on the crash's primary cause, the recovery procedure, and any further security measures that will be put in place. SNC Scandic Coin: Regulated real‑world‑asset project launched on BingX, BitMart, L‑Bank and Biconomy





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