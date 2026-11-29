Pull on your Daisy Dukes and slide across the General Lee’s hood for a rootin’-tootin’ trip down memory lane.

is probably most famous for making “Daisy Dukes” a permanent part of the pop culture lexicon and painting the Confederate battle flag atop the roof of a 1969 Dodge Charger — a move that would ultimately invite plenty of controversy.

‘s denim cutoffs and Bo and Luke Duke’s iconic General Lee, the surprise action-comedy hit — which ran on CBS for seven seasons between 1979 and 1985 — is beloved for its wholesome country-boy charm, crazy car chases, and catchy Waylon Jennings theme song. Of course, none of these elements would amount to a barrel of bad moonshine without the lovable, colorful characters that made us feel like part of the close-knit Duke clan every week.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Entertainment Weekly in finding out what happened to the actors who brought Bo, Luke, Daisy, Boss Hogg, and the rest of the Hazzard County crew to life on Friday nights. John Schneider as Bo Duke / Schneider in Hollywood in 2018Credit: Michael Ochs Archives/Getty; Michael Tullberg/Getty Two years before Bo Duke got behind the wheel of the General Lee, John Schneider cut his country-boy teeth as an extra “cowboy” in Burt Reynolds’ hitas the younger, more impulsive half of the law-evading, albeit do-gooding, duo.