What happened to the cast of “Rocky”? See what became of the stars 50 years later

Fifty years after Rocky Balboa first went the distance with Apollo Creed, we’re catching up with the stars who brought the classic to life.

is one of Hollywood’s great Cinderella stories — both on screen and off. The film immortalized Rocky Balboa, a never-quite-made-it Philadelphia boxer who makes ends meet by collecting debts for a loan shark.

And then he finally gets his big break when heavyweight champ Apollo Creed , in desperate need of an opponent, offers him a shot in the ring. His training is the stuff of cinematic legend — the raw eggs, the steps, Paulie’s meat lockers, Mickey’s old-school discipline. The montage, set to Bill Conti’s Oscar-nominated “Gonna Fly Now,” is one of the best marriages of scene and song in movie history.

Also read Rocky Run 2026: Race times, packet pickup and Philly road closures

Meanwhile, Rocky’s attention is split between the fight and his burgeoning romance with Adrian , his best pal’s sister.spinoffs. The film earned 10 Oscar nominations and won Best Picture, and has since consistently ranked as one of the best sports movies — and one of the most inspirational movies ever made, too.

Now, 50 years after the film burst into the zeitgeist, the Cinderella story of how the movie got made has come to the screen in With that to look forward to, go ahead and jump on the treadmill, imagine you’re at the Philadelphia Museum of Art, and catch up with what the cast of’s signature underdog character was an underdog tale of its own. The struggling actor wrote the part for himself, and it became his superstar breakthrough.

He rejected deals to sell the script unless he could play the title role himself. United Artists took the risk on him, and it paid off. Stallone earned Oscar nominations for the screenplay and his lead performance. ] was an internal journey, this struggle, this rejection,” Stallone told EW in 2026.

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“It’s really quite a lesson, and I don’t think there’s been an example for people of the younger generation to see that this s--- can still happen, because it’s getting tougher to have magic happen. ”didn’t just make him a bona fide star; it also gave him a franchise that lasted him decades.

He found another iconic character a few years later, starring as a Vietnam vet under siege infranchises in the mid-aughts that resurrected his career after some slower years, paving the way for yet another successful franchise — this time joining fellow aging action heroes with, taking Apollo’s son Donnie under his wing. The veteran actor earned an Oscar nomination and won a Golden Globe for the performance.

He reprised the role in Stallone has been married to former model Jennifer Flavin, his third wife, since 1997. They have three daughters together. He also had two sons with his first wife, includingTalia Shire in 1976 / Shire in 2024 at the Kennedy CenterCredit: Universal History Archive/Universal Images Group via Getty; Taylor Hill/FilmMagic Talia Shire was Adrian, the incredibly shy, introverted woman who becomes Rocky’s love interest, ultimately coming out of her shell and becoming his lifelong rock.

“I was a very shy woman, so I understood that girl. And I understood that the greatest thing in the world for myself, and for a woman like that, was to have some man appreciate her. That, boy, that would be everything,” Shirein 2016.

“Sylvester wrote Adrian to truly be his partner: a woman he looked to for guidance about right and wrong. And people become very beautiful when they’re loved. ”signature role: Connie Corleone, whose marriage kicks off the film.

She received her first Oscar nomination for the 1974 sequel and her second forShe was rather selective in her role choices in subsequent years, but she worked regularly and even reunited with Burt Young forShire was married to Oscar-winning composer David Shire for a decade and producer Jack Schwartzman from 1980 until his death in 1994. Burt Young in 1976 / Young at the premiere of ‘Sidney’ in 2022Credit: United Artists/Getty; Steve Granitz/FilmMagic Burt Young played Rocky’s grouchy best friend Paulie, who helps him get together with his kid sister Adrian..

“Paulie, I describe to myself as half empty. He’s always running on half empty. He’s a lonely guy. He is a sad guy.

” Young’s performance landed the longtime character actor his only Academy Award nomination, and he went on to appear in everyYoung was one of the key faces of American cinema in the 1970s and ’80s, known for playing unvarnished, working-class characters in Young was married to Gloria DeLouise from 1961 until her death in 1974. He died in 2023 at age 83. He was survived by a daughter and a grandson.

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Carl Weathers in 1976 / Weathers at an event for ‘The Mandalorian’ in 2023Credit: United Artists/Courtesy of Getty; Alberto E. Rodriguez/Gettyplayed the heavyweight champion of the world, Apollo Creed, who gives a local Philadelphia club fighter by the name of Rocky Balboa a shot at the title. As the series moves on, the two go from foes to friends.

“It’s a love story. Not only is it a love story in the traditional sense in the romance with the woman, it’s a love story between those two men,” Weathers toldin 2017.

“You try to do your best to defeat the competition, but you also have this tremendous love because you know what that man or woman has had to go through to become the best that they are… So you admire them, you compete against them, you love them… because you aspire to be as great as they are. ”As the years went on, the New Orleans native showed off his comedy chops, notably as “it’s all in the hips” golf instructor Chubbs Peterson in Adam Sandler’sat age 76.

He was survived by his partner of 10 years, Christine Kludjian, and two children from his first marriage. Burgess Meredith as Mickey in 1976 / Meredith at Helen Hayes’ 90th birthday party in 1990Credit: Screen Archives/Getty; Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Burgess Meredith played old-school trainer Mickey, whose gravelly voice and no-nonsense attitude helped whip Rocky into shape.

Mickey is one of the people who truly believed in his underdog pupil — even if he had to be tough on him to help him reach his potential..

“It allows the audience to participate. They feel that’s them up there on the screen. They have an emotional investment in the film. ”The Cleveland native died in 1997 after suffering from Alzheimer’s disease and cancer.

He was survived by his wife of 46 years, Kaja Sundsten, and their two children.