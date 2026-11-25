The last time the U.S. Army conducted a lead azide detonation was in 1977, nearly 50 years after the Iowa detonation on Wednesday.

The U.S. Army is planning on detonating a stockpile of 5 tons of lead azide explosives at a Middletown, Iowa, ammunition plant Wednesday morning, a move that could potentially expose residents to a dangerous cloud of lead dust the day before Thanksgiving.

The Iowa detonation wouldn't be the first time the U.S. military has disposed of the highly volatile explosive used in detonators and other components of munitions, such as artillery shells and grenades. The Army said it is taking a different approach than it did almost half a century ago to mitigate risks as much as possible and prevent lead dust from seeping into the atmosphere after the detonation.

Also read Groups Respond to Army’s Plan to Proceed with Lead Azide Detonation in Iowa

"This is an unprecedented amount of both protection works and mitigation measures," said U.S. Army Col. Aaron Teller Tuesday.

"Our goal is to get to zero release of lead particulate into the atmosphere. " While authorities have said coordinated efforts have been made to implement safety measures to limit the plume of lead particles, the detonation is still raising concerns among local residents, city leaders and health advocates.

Aside from sand barriers, special screening and saturating the ground with water to contain particles ahead of the blast, the Army also released maps showing where residents could potentially be exposed to the toxic lead dust fallout. What Happened in 1977 The last time the Army conducted a major disposal of lead azide was an open-air detonation in 1977 in Colorado, said Teller Tuesday.

He said approximately 7,000 pounds were disposed, with 75 percent of the lead particulate remaining at the site.

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"Without doing anything whatsoever only 25 percent of the lead particulate went into the atmosphere," Teller said. "So we believe we can significantly reduce that last 25 percent with the mitigation strategy that we've emplaced. " Teller did not say exactly where in Colorado the detonation took place or whether nearby residents may have been affected by lead particulate in the atmosphere.

Newsweek contacted the Army via email Tuesday for comment on where exactly in Colorado the detonation took place and who was affected. What Iowa Residents Can Expect With This Detonation Army Maj. Gen. Eric Shirley said Tuesday that the controlled detonation at the plant was the only option after inspections found that the stored lead azide has degraded and crystallized, making it sensitive to shock, friction, heat and vibration.

He said agencies had been conducting extra mitigation in the days leading up to the detonation, including public outreach. Shirley, who became the senior commander of the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant after a reorganization in June, said a controlled blast was necessary and that inaction could lead to a series of secondary explosions triggered by the initial blast.

"We won't talk about that because we're taking action," he said. Shirley said that agencies have been communicating with Middletown residents so they know what to expect when the blast happens, which is expected to be around 9 a.m. CST Wednesday.

"We have been providing outreach to the local community, who will certainly hear and potentially feel, with the rattling windows," said Shirley. FEMA is also supporting residents living within the 5-mile cone southwest of the plant, starting Tuesday. Those resources include food, water, emergency transportation and short-term hotel accommodations through Friday. Residents outside the area have been urged to shelter in place.

Newsweek reached out to FEMA via email Tuesday night for comment. The Army also said that extra care should be taken to protect sensitive populations, such as infants, children under 6, pregnant women and those with chronic illness. The U.S. Army is planning on detonating a stockpile of 5 tons of lead azide explosives at a Middletown, Iowa, ammunition plant Wednesday morning, a move that could potentially expose residents to a dangerous cloud of lead dust the day before Thanksgiving.

The Iowa detonation wouldn't be the first time the U.S. military has disposed of the highly volatile explosive used in detonators and other components of munitions, such as artillery shells and grenades. The Army said it is taking a different approach than it did almost half a century ago to mitigate risks as much as possible and prevent lead dust from seeping into the atmosphere after the detonation.

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While authorities have said coordinated efforts have been made to implement safety measures to limit the plume of lead particles, the detonation is still raising concerns among local residents, city leaders and health advocates. Aside from sand barriers, special screening and saturating the ground with water to contain particles ahead of the blast, the Army alsoThe last time the Army conducted a major disposal of lead azide was an open-air detonation in 1977 in Colorado,Teller Tuesday.

He said approximately 7,000 pounds were disposed, with 75 percent of the lead particulate remaining at the site.

"Without doing anything whatsoever only 25 percent of the lead particulate went into the atmosphere," Teller said. "So we believe we can significantly reduce that last 25 percent with the mitigation strategy that we've emplaced.

" Teller did not say exactly where in Colorado the detonation took place or whether nearby residents may have been affected by lead particulate in the atmosphere.contacted the Army via email Tuesday for comment on where exactly in Colorado the detonation took place and who was affected. Army Maj. Gen.

Eric Shirley said Tuesday that the controlled detonation at the plant was the only option after inspections found that the stored lead azide has degraded and crystallized, making it sensitive to shock, friction, heat and vibration. He said agencies had been conducting extra mitigation in the days leading up to the detonation, including public outreach.

Shirley, who became the senior commander of the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant after a reorganization in June, said a controlled blast was necessary and that inaction could lead to a series of secondary explosions triggered by the initial blast. Shirley said that agencies have been communicating with Middletown residents so they know what to expect when the blast happens, which is expected to be around 9 a.m. CST Wednesday.

"We have been providing outreach to the local community, who will certainly hear and potentially feel, with the rattling windows," said Shirley. FEMA is also supporting residents living within the 5-mile cone southwest of the plant, starting Tuesday. Those resources include food, water, emergency transportation and short-term hotel accommodations through Friday. Residents outside the area have been urged to shelter in place.

The Army also said that extra care should be taken to protect sensitive populations, such as infants, children under 6, pregnant women and those with chronic illness.