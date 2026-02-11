Haley Stevens Endorses Mike Rogers for Senate After Months of Attacking Him

Michigan Rep. Haley Stevens withdrew her support for Democratic nominee Abdul El-Sayed and endorsed Republican Mike Rogers two days before the midterm elections, despite repeatedly attacking Rogers over Trump, tariffs, abortion and health care.

Michigan Rep. Haley Stevens endorsed Republican Senate candidate Mike Rogers on Sunday, just 48 hours before the midterm elections, in a last-minute video message posted to X. The move came after Democratic nominee Abdul El-Sayed said she was no longer welcome in his campaign.

Stevens had repeatedly attacked Rogers for his alignment with President Donald Trump and his positions on tariffs, abortion and health care. She said a vote for Rogers would be a rubber stamp for Trump's agenda in the Senate. Three months ago, she called Rogers dishonest with the people of Michigan. In her video announcing the endorsement, Stevens said she does not belong in Abdul's campaign.

Also read Haley Stevens appears alongside GOP rival Mike Rogers at Detroit church

Stevens Endorses Rogers After Ad Dispute

She said who we are as Michiganders is not hate and is not what we are getting from our Democratic nominee right now. She said she is endorsing Mike Rogers for the United States Senate and that she is still a very proud Democrat. The endorsement followed a dispute over an advertisement from Rebellion PAC, an outside group founded by The Young Turks host Cenk Uygur, that Stevens characterized as antisemitic. Stevens demanded El-Sayed condemn the ad.

Advertisement

El-Sayed said he disagreed with the ad, which was not produced by his campaign, but accused Stevens of relighting their bitter Democratic primary. Stevens appeared on CNN with Anderson Cooper on Sunday and was pressed on her decision. Cooper asked about Michigan congresswoman Debbie Dingell, who said she talked to Stevens at midnight and was told she was not going to endorse Rogers. Cooper asked what changed between then and the morning.

Stevens responded that it was a weight off her shoulders. She said El-Sayed has been getting angrier and angrier and that she was trying to help when she endorsed him. She said the Rebellion PAC ad was very painful and that many Democrats want to vote for the Democratic nominee but are being told they do not belong in the party or campaign. She said she woke up clear-eyed, fresh and focused on what was in her heart.

Stevens also addressed her August social media post criticizing Rogers, in which she wrote that Mike Rogers would be another rubber stamp for Donald Trump's dangerous agenda and that we cannot afford to give MAGA another Senate seat in November. Her previous posts labeled Rogers as Millionaire Mike Rogers. She called him out-of-touch and out-of-state, claiming he cannot understand Michigan families and their struggles.

Democratic Staffers Resign Over Stevens Switch

She attacked his links to Florida, writing that he used the revolving door to explode his wealth and then bought a Florida mansion with it. Stevens linked Rogers to Trump's economic record, saying the president's tariffs increased costs for Michigan families and hurt the state's manufacturing industry. She accused Rogers of failing Michigan autoworkers and the middle class and described him as anti-worker.

Advertisement

She also attacked him over abortion, health care and elections, accusing him of supporting extreme abortion bans and Republican efforts to restrict Medicaid and the Affordable Care Act. In one post, she described him as corrupt, a Trump crony and anti-choice. The decision sparked criticism from several Democrats. New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani said on X that working class people's lives are on the ballot on Tuesday, including their healthcare, rent and bills.

He said Haley Stevens just betrayed them by endorsing the very Republican she said she wanted to run against. Her longtime chief of staff, Justin German, was among numerous staffers who resigned following the endorsement. German said the team was shocked and heartbroken by Stevens' decision and urged voters to support El-Sayed. El-Sayed told reporters on Sunday that he does not think about Haley Stevens and that none of this matters.

Trump Praises Stevens For Her Vote

On the Republican side, Rogers welcomed the endorsement, saying her statement showed courage. President Donald Trump called her very brave. He said he does not know Haley and has never met her, but she said what few people were willing to say. He added that he would love her to join the Republican Party.

Michigan remains a key seat in the Democrats' bid to win control of the Senate. To flip control, Democrats need to retain all their current seats, including the open Michigan seat, and flip at least four others. On Sunday, the final poll before Election Day from The New York Times and Siena College gave El-Sayed an 11-point lead over Rogers, 53 percent to 42 percent. Newsweek reached out to Haley Stevens via email for comment and is awaiting a response.