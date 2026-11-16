What Georgia Football Coach Kirby Smart Said Should Terrify The Rest of College Football

ATHENS - After another comfortable blowout victory, the No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs appear to be the clear-cut best team in college football. This is after do

Nov 7, 2026; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart reacts during the fourth quarter against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect This is after dominating a third-consecutive ranked SEC opponent in the Missouri Tigers, making it look way too easy in front of giant Sanford Stadium crowd.are playing elite-level football on defense, they're extremely efficient on offense, and are one of the best line of scrimmage teams in college football.

Still, head coach Kirby Smart had something to say after Georgia's big win that should terrify the rest of college football.

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"When we're efficient and we play complementary football, we got a good football team. But it's not about where we are now, it's really where we can go and can this team get better? I think they can. ” The fact that this team can get even better is a scary thought.

They've dominated every opponent outside of Auburn and Alabama this season. They beat themselves at home against the Tigers, turning the ball over three times in the second half. That was their worst game of the season by a mile and they've played better and better ever since. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+.

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Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited. for complete details. The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest. It's not like Georgia's crushing these teams in the 4th quarter, either.

They're striking first and putting the game away early due to their elite play to start games. They're suffocating teams on defense and they're moving the ball efficiently on offense. Nobody is playing better across college football right now, but still, Kirby Smart still knows there are areas where his team can improve.

"We have to stay level-headed and get better, and that is harder than ever because the noise gets louder. They're closer to decisions that impact them the rest of their life, and distractions just mount up.

" A great coach knows how to motivate his team and keep them hungry for more. This Georgia team is feasting right now, but there's always ways to get better, even as well as they're currently playing. They're the top-ranked team in college football for a reason, but as crazy as it sounds, this team can still get better.

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They can clean up some things on special teams, they can finish the first half better at times, but it's hard to find a true weakness that this team has right now. They're playing physical, disciplined football in all three areas, and it's going to take a special team moving forward, playing at their best, to beat this Georgia football team this moving forward.

And if Kirby Smart's right, and they do find ways to improve, this team can absolutely win the final game of the season come January. Matt DeBary started his career covering college football in 2014.

DeBary's reporting has covered the likes of Trevor Lawrence, Kirby Smart, Stetson Bennett, Brock Bowers, Nick Chubb, Nolan Smith, Travon Walker, Sony Michel, George Pickens and a slew of other high-profile players including Jared Curtis, Caleb Downs, Derrick Brown, Andrew Thomas, Kelee Ringo, Darnell Washington, Azeez Ojulari and Mecole Hardman. His direct-to-the-point everyman commentary has made him one of the most-respected voices in the market.

DeBary has covered SEC Championships, Peach Bowls, Orange Bowls, Sugar Bowls, the Rose Bowl Game and College Football Playoff National Championship Games. DeBary graduated from Kennesaw State. He assistant the football program there during his time as a student. He joined Dawg Post in 2015. DeBary is a native of Cumming, Georgia