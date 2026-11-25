The FAA issued the notice Oct. 9, and the requirement took effect Nov. 24.

Airplanes are seen on the runway at LaGuardia Airport amidst mass travel delays, on March 28, 2026 in New York, New York. The procedure allows a pilot to taxi onto a runway and wait for permission to take off.

The plane cannot depart until the controller gives a separate takeoff clearance. Under the new policy, the supervisor overseeing the procedure cannot also handle other air traffic control duties. If a tower does not have a supervisor available, controllers cannot use “line up and wait. ” That could add time to departures at some airports, depending on staffing and traffic.

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The FAA issued the notice Oct. 9, and the requirement took effect Nov. 24. The agency says the change is intended to strengthen safety oversight and does not expect it to affect airport operations. Purple Heart veteran Dylan Desorcy killed in Hondo roadway fight; 2 arrested HONDO, Texas: A man died after a 2:20 a.m. motorcycle crash on Avenue T. Police say witnesses reported a dispute and physical altercation tied to the case.

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