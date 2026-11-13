What excites 49ers’ Brock Purdy about his upcoming Dallas debut?

Brock Purdy lost his Atlanta debut last 49ers’ road trip and he’ll look to avoid that same result Sunday when he debuts in Dallas.

San Francisco 49ers starting quarterback Brock Purdy celebrates his touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders in the first quarter at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif.

, on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026. seems like unchartered territory. So what’s it like when the 49ers’ quarterback actually ventures into a new stadium, as he will Sunday to visit the Dallas Cowboys’ megamansion?

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“Obviously, going back with the history of the Niners and the Cowboys, I’m extremely excited to go there on the road and feel that energy,” Purdy said Thursday. “It’s always fun to go to a new NFL stadium for me. In Year 5, obviously I haven’t played in all of them, but I always look forward to the new environments. ”in 16 opposing stadiums, leaving 13 on his to-do list, including the Cowboys’ 18-year-old AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The 49ers first Dallas visit since the 2021 season’s 23-17 upset win in the wild-card playoffs, before a crowd of 93,470. Purdy was drafted 104 days later, famously with the final pick. When Purdy, now the NFL’s all-time leader in passer rating, steps into Dallas’ dome, he’ll instantly discover jumbo videoboards hovering over the field.

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Next on his checklist are identifying the location of the play clock and the down-and-distance display. A bipartisan crowd will surround all that, as has been the case since the 49ers Faithful’s first visit in a 2014 victory. The only other 49ers’ games at “Jerry World” were a December 2020 loss and the next season’s wild-card win. The Cowboys have lost three straight there after winning their home debut against Washington.

The 49ers’ visit kicks off a three-game homestand for the Cowboys. Purdy says the sight of Dallas’ stats can be deceiving, even if the defense ranks 30th in yards allowed, 31st in run defense, and 32nd in third-down efficiency. Matt Eberflus, last season’s Cowboys defensive coordinator, is now the 49ers’ assistant head coach/defense.

“When you turn on the film, you can sort of see the truth with how guys look, how they play, what’s their motor? I respect the heck out of the Cowboys,” Purdy said.

“They have that kind of defense where they have playmakers. “The stats, I don’t look into that a whole lot, but I see a team that is a good squad across the board. They can make you pay, and they’ve gotten quarterbacks in situations they have to play ball and be smart. ” Purdy is 10-6 in road stadium debuts.

Others he’s yet to play in: Baltimore, Chicago, Cincinnati, Denver, Detroit, Green Bay, Houston, Kansas City, New England, New Orleans, New York, and Tennessee. The 49ers are coming off a 38-17 home win over the Raiders, a game in which Purdy celebrated a rushing touchdown with an uncharacteristic thumbs-down signal to, well, a character in the crowd.

“I was trying to get everyone going, then I see one Raiders fan sticking out, booing me,” Purdy said with a chuckle. “I was like, ‘Nah, dude. ’ I was just having fun with it. ”Linebacker Dre Greenlaw and left tackle Trent Williams surfaced on the injury report and were limited Thursday.

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Cornerbacks Renardo Green and Deommodore Lenoir remained out because of Sunday’s woes, but they were seen leaving the field in their jerseys after a walk-through session. Among the wide receivers, Mike Evans remained out, Deebo Samuel was limited, and Keenan Allen was a full participant for a second straight practice after his trade from Indianapolis.

Purdy said Allen’s arrival has been smooth, and that he’s “been around the block and understands the routes and where he needs to be. ”General manager John Lynch said the 49ers were eyeing a trade for Josh Downs when coach Kyle Shanahan suggested they take a run at fellow Colts wide receiver Keenan Allen, who they acquired for a sixth-round draft pick. Downs went to the Chiefs with a seventh-round pick in return for fourth- and fifth-round picks.

Lynch said the 49ers began exploring Allen’s availability over two weeks ago, when they got DeForest Buckner from the Colts for a fourth-rounder.

“We’re starting to get healthy,” Lynch said. “Demarcus Robinson came back last week. Deebo, if he can string together a couple of practices, we’ll have him back.

Then to add Keenan to the guys who already are doing a good job, it sets up well for us. ”Buckner arrived on an expiring contract, of which the 49ers converted $6.5 million of his salary into a signing bonus and added two void years. Thus, he’ll carry cap charges of $2.7 million this year, $5.2 million in 2027 and $1.3 million in 2028, according to Spotrac.com.