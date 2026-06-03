What Every Possible 2026 Outcome Would Mean for Oklahoma

Oklahoma won 10 games a year ago, reached the playoffs and is staring at yet another difficult schedule where multiple outcomes are in play.

Not many people outside of the state had the Sooners winning 10 games a year ago. Considering how bad the 6-7 campaign in 2024 was, not many within the state could have foreseen the course correction that 2025 represented forIt appears that every season will be a new version of the toughest schedule in the country or will hold the designation as one of the toughest schedules in program history for Oklahoma.

Such is life in the SEC. So, what would an undefeated or 11-1 record mean for Venables and Oklahoma? What about another 10-2 outing or a slight dip to 9-3? Here's an examination of all the outcomes and what they would mean for OU.

Projected big wins: Michigan, Georgia, Texas, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, MissouriThese two outcomes can be paired together because they likely lead to the same place — Oklahoma is in the SEC Championship game and playing for/have already earned a bye in the College Football Playoff. The Sooners would be the highest-ranked team in the country should they win all their games against their ranked opponents.

Even if they drop one of a bad day to an inferior opponent in the middle of their schedule, there are enough marquee matchups in November to get Oklahoma back at the top of the rankings. Big picture-wise, a season with this success would cement Venables as the coach of the present and future for OU. It would make his two six-win seasons seem like necessary hurdles to return Oklahoma back among the truly elite.

It would even mean thatOklahoma quarterback John Mateer, linebacker Kip Lewis | Carson Field / Sooners On SI Consecutive 10-win seasons are the standard for any great Oklahoma head coach. Doing it with the schedules the Sooners were dealt in 2025 and 2026 would be a marvel.

Dropping two games, even to top opponents like Georgia on the road or Ole Miss, may deny OU a chance to play for its first SEC title, depending on how other teams shake out. But the overall goals would still be intact. The Sooners would be a College Football Playoff team once again at 10-2.

With last year's success, their standing would be stronger held with the CFP Committee considering Venables' program would have shown growth despite the similar record to 2025. Finishing 10-2 wouldn't guarantee Venables' statue plans anytime soon — and declarations of him being an elite coach would hinge on what he would be able to do in the playoff — but it would firmly secure him as Oklahoma's future.

The offense will have to improve greatly from last season in order to reach 10 wins, so Arbuckle may still receive calls. Oklahoma offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle | Carson Field, Sooners On SI A 9-3 season seems to be the consensus projection for those optimistic about the Sooners in 2026.

A good team, but not good enough to overcome a tough schedule with a combination of elite opponents and difficult environments to play in — it will be OU's first trip to Starkville and Gainesville, in addition to Athens. This would likely mean that Oklahoma made improvements on offense, stayed the course on defense, but was also the victim of the ball bouncing the other way in key situations.

Perhaps Mateer, even healthy, has a ceiling that keeps OU from pulling away in games. Or you have a situation like Oklahoma faced in 2024, where most of their opponents reached their potential at the same time. 9-3 means the College Football Playoff is likely out of the question. But a 9-3 record where OU beats Michigan on the road and gets back in the win column against Texas would be a positive turn for Venables.

Rounding out the season with wins against Texas A&M and Missouri would cement the Sooners as a good team. More importantly, 9-3 would likely maintain Oklahoma's 2027 recruiting class elite status. 2024's failure saw Venables' take a dip in recruiting for the class of 2026. 9-3 would likely see few flips at the expense of OU. Projected losses: Georgia, Texas, Ole Miss, MissouriEight wins with this schedule is nothing to sneeze at. But this is Oklahoma.

Despite the realities, there's no doubt that 8-4 would be a disappointment even for the most level-headed Sooner. An eight-win Oklahoma does not go on the road and beat Georgia, or upset the Longhorns in the Cotton Bowl. An eight-win OU would be hard-pressed to win many road games, no matter the opponent. There wouldn't be calls for firings, but doubt would creep back into the fanbase about Venables' long-term future.

Despite having perhaps his most talented and balanced roster, eight wins may not be acceptable unless a serious injury is what influenced the outcome. Four losses may mean the offense is still stuck in the mud — that would spell trouble for Arbuckle's status among offensive coordinators. Oklahoma general manager Jim Nagy looks on during one of the Brent Venables Football Camps.

| Carson Field / Sooners On SI Even with a difficult schedule, 7-5 or worse may have more to do with a plethora of injuries than the team's capability to win games. That kind of finish, even with an injury caveat, would not be met well by much of anyone. It would be the third time Venables followed up a successful season with a dud.

At this point, OU is in danger of losing some big-time recruits to other programs willing to overpay while also dealing with turmoil from the outside. 2026 is huge for Venables. By now, people have accepted 2022's 6-7 outcome as part of the exorcism process to bridge the program fromto a new version better suited for the SEC. 2024? Well, what do you expect when a five-star quarterback busts and you hire perhaps the worst offensive coordinator in program history?

Venables simply cannot afford another down year. The good news is that 7-5 or worse appears as likely as an undefeated/11-1 season — not very. Brady Trantham covered the Oklahoma City Thunder as the lead Thunder Insider from 2018 until 2021 for 107.7 The Franchise. During that time, Trantham also helped the station as a fill-in guest personality and co-hosted Oklahoma Sooner postgame shows.

Trantham also covered the Thunder for the Norman Transcript and The Oklahoman on a freelance basis. He received his BA in history from the University of Oklahoma in 2014 and a BS in Sports Casting from Full Sail University in 2023. Trantham also founded and hosts the “Through the Keyhole” podcast, covering Oklahoma Sooners football. He was born in Oklahoma and raised as an Air Force brat all over the world before returning to Norman and setting down roots there.





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