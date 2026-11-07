What Every Parent Should Know About Campus Sexual Assault

Parents can maintain an open dialogue with their children about sexual safety on campus and encourage colleges to implement programs to end campus sexual violence.

Parents can educate their daughters and sons about steps they can take to reduce campus sexual violence.assault has been in the news lately due to the sexual assault allegations at Cornell.

Sexual assault has always been aof many parents as they send their daughters to college. While both women and men can be sexually assaulted, the victims are predominantly women, which will be the focus of this article.of college women experience sexual assault at some point in their college years.

Also read Denver Beer Co. parent to close brewing facility in Sunnyside

While most men do not assault women, surveys showed that the percentage of college men who admitted to behavior that met the definition of rape or attempted rape increased fromParents should be aware of the nature and frequency of sexual assault on campus so they can talk about prevention. They can let their children know they will support them if the worst happens.as a psychiatrist, I have worked with hundreds of college students who have been assaulted.

I will share stories I have heard to offer insights about this experience and what helps students cope. I will also discuss sexual assault prevention programs.

Advertisement

“I didn’t tell anyone about it for a week because I felt like it was my fault. I should not have had so much to drink. But I told him no and pushed back, and he still went ahead. He is in my friend group.

I thought no one would believe me. Then, as I looked back on what happened, I realized he raped me. Now I keep replaying it in my head and can't fall asleep.

" “The campus victim advocate referred me to you as I’ve been feeling depressed since I was raped and I think I need. And I’m not sure what to do. I did a rape kit after the assault, but I don't know if I want to go ahead and press charges. From what I hear, most cases don’t even get prosecuted.

”Many victims don’t want to believe they were raped. They might try to bury the thought and go numb. But the feelings of helplessness, sadness, betrayal, and Some victims will get a rape kit but decide not to press charges. They have heard about challenges in the legal system and processes that may take years, with onlyresources, ensure they have safe housing, and answer questions about the Title IX office and legal options.

The victim advocate will work with the student whether they press charges or not. Parents have an important role in educating their daughters about the prevention of sexual assault. They can encourage their children to do the following:Attend a rape prevention program. The EAAA program—Enhanced Assess, Acknowledge, and Act—is a sexual assault resistance training program that has been shown toand act using verbal and physical defense.

Advertisement

Parents can contact the university about this or similar programs to empower their daughters. Understand that consent can be given but also taken away during the sexual act. Even if a women invites someone into her dorm room and she agrees to get intimate, she can say no at any time and he should stop.of the time in the victim, the perpetrator, or both. Even if a woman is drinking, she is not responsible for the assault; the perpetrator is.

Understand that most campuses have affirmative consent policies, meaning consent to sexual acts must be clear and continuous through words or actions. Verbal consent provides the greatest clarity. Let your daughter know that if she is ever assaulted, you will be there for her as a safe space and sounding board. Follow her lead as she decides if she wants to contact the school or law enforcement.

Encourage her to take the following actions. During my psychiatry career, I have witnessed women who experience sexual assault resiliently move forward with their lives. A strong support system of friends and family will promote their recovery. Parents can maintain an open dialogue with their children about sexual safety on campus and encourage colleges to implement programs to end campus, is a psychiatrist with Talkiatry, a telehealth company.

She is the author ofAfter years or decades, problems and patterns can become deeply entrenched. Be a fly on the wall during a sample couples therapy session and witness the slow, deliberate work of changing those patterns for a more enduring love. Self Tests are all about you. Are you outgoing or introverted?

Are you a narcissist? Does perfectionism hold you back? Find out the answers to these questions and more with Psychology Today.