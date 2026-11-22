No, that snowflake isn't a weather report nor is it an Easter egg. It's there to tell you that your battery is too cold to provide maximum range.

Tesla isn't sending you a little Easter egg for the holidays with that tiny blue snowflake that pops up next to the battery indicator. You're not getting a heads-up about the icy roads ahead either.

Instead, that little indicator is actually telling you about your battery feeling the chills too. And when the battery gets cold enough to throw a blue snowflake light, some of its stored energy temporarily becomes unavailable. You don't need to second-guess how much juice the EV has left 'cause Tesla marks the unavailable part in blue on the battery meter. But that temporarily disabled energy is usable again once the battery warms up as you drive around.

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Now, don't confuse the little snowflake indicator within your garage. The energy shown in blue on the battery meter is just the energy that's temporarily out of reach due to the cold. But even with a warmed-up battery, the cold will still bite a chunk out of your range. Keeping the cabin warm and toasty, combined with cold weather terrain depending on where you're driving, tends to take up more power than usual even for the regular gas-guzzler.

Other than some lost range on your EV, that festive blue snowflake also changes how your Tesla runs. Things like how long the car takes to charge and even that powerful acceleration could all feel a bit different. Regenerative braking also feels quite different if you're used to slowing down by taking your foot off the accelerator.

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The whole idea behind regenerative braking is that when you lift off the accelerator pedal, energy that would otherwise be lost gets sent back to the battery. When the battery is on the colder side, it can't absorb that energy as it does in normal conditions, so expect your Tesla's regen effect to feel much weaker approaching a red light.

If you own a Model 3, check to see if your variant has a setting that allows stronger deceleration when regenerative braking is limited. Try to find the. Having this function on tells the car to use its normal, mechanical brakes to mimic full regenerative braking. Again, your ability to select this totally depends on the model and the software version running on your Tesla.

Your Tesla might even show a separate icon that specifically tells you when regenerative braking isn't fully available. This looks a bit like a broken green brake disc with an electricity symbol inside. Either way, you're better off keeping that foot ready to hit the brakes yourself just to be safe. Feel like a grumpy old Grinch and want that blue snowflake off?

Well, Tesla won't let you do that manually, and the icon only goes away when your car's battery warms up again. Driving around or, or instead of leaving the car in the cold, set up preconditioning for the battery. The way to do this is throughon either the car's touchscreen or your Tesla app. Remotely turning on cabin climate controls is just what that high-voltage battery needs to get warmed up.

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The smart thing to do here, if possible, is to keep the EV plugged in so all that preconditioning happens while the car's battery is receiving power continuously. Otherwise, you'll start the day with less charge than you were hoping to drive with, kind of defeating the whole purpose. If you want to fill up the EV faster with a Tesla Supercharger, start by setting it as your destination.

This will get your EV's battery all warmed up and ready to be plugged in for fast charging with fewer delays. There's no real indicator of what temperature actually triggers the snowflake icon, and Tesla hasn't given a timeframe for when it goes away either. The company does, however, recommend that you gear up your car's climate settings to activate at least 30 to 45 minutes before leaving.