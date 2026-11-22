Trump made MAGA a movement bigger than himself, but its survival may depend on who can inherit it.

Donald Trump has spent a decade making himself synonymous with MAGA. Now the movement faces a problem of his own making—it may be powerful enough to survive him, yet too personally identified with Trump for anyone else to inherit.

Turns out that although the presidency has an expiration date, the movement bearing Trump's signature does not. MAGA began as a campaign slogan and has become something considerably harder to inherit—a political identity whose meaning rests on the man who created it. Trump gave his supporters a common language for their grievances and a sense of belonging. In the process, he also made himself the ultimate authority on what that language means.

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His departure from the White House could therefore produce a peculiar outcome. MAGA may survive as a political force precisely as the name itself becomes contested as rival Republicans claim to represent its authentic spirit. MAGA Has Become Bigger Than Politics The durability of MAGA rests partly on what its adherents believe membership confers.

In a study published in Perspectives on Politics, Princeton political scientist Tali Mendelberg and co-author Biko Koenig examined activists who experienced MAGA as a community organized around perceived losses of social standing. Their research suggests that the movement offers something an election victory alone cannot provide—recognition. Supporters who believe influential institutions have disparaged their values find affirmation among others who share that experience.

Trump's appeal, in this reading, derives partly from his ability to turn private feelings of disrespect into collective political identity. A successor could reproduce his positions on immigration or trade, for example, but reproducing that relationship with supporters would be considerably harder. Rachel Blum, an associate professor of political science at the University of Oklahoma, offered a more party-centered interpretation.

"MAGA Republicans are voters for whom allegiance to Trump is at least as important as, if not more important than, their allegiance to the Republican Party," she told Newsweek. Mendelberg told Newsweek that MAGA could survive Trump if activists preserve their relationships through local organizations and another charismatic leader emerges. She pointed to evangelical churches and National Rifle Association clubs as examples of institutions with a presence in areas of strong Trump support.

Such networks could sustain the movement without a commanding national figure. They could also give competing leaders separate constituencies from which to claim their inheritance. The Problem With Inheriting Trump's Authority Just in case it wasn’t clear, the 22nd Amendment bars Trump from being elected president again. What about his political succession?

Vice President JD Vance enters the approaching contest with considerable advantages. According to reports, Vance has cultivated donors and Republican activists while serving as vice president, but the party's midterm defeats have complicated his prospects. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Texas Senator Ted Cruz are among the other Republicans discussed as possible contenders. But it is about more than a simple nominee pick.

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Trump has exercised an unusual degree of authority over the movement's boundaries. His personal approval can confer legitimacy on positions that could otherwise divide his supporters. Without him, disagreements over foreign intervention or the Republican establishment could become disputes over who deserves to speak for MAGA.

While the leadership mantle could all but be settled by a Trump endorsement, a nod from the current head of MAGA would not guarantee that followers would transfer their personal attachment from him to another politician. Blum suggested that the movement's future may depend on what drew its supporters to MAGA in the first place.

"For voters who cleaved to MAGA because it struck a chord with their preexisting beliefs, a change of leadership will not necessarily alter those underlying beliefs. For those who came to MAGA because they like Trump, the persistence of MAGA as a political identity is more tenuous," she said. Here’s another possibility. MAGA's political identity may prove sufficiently established that its supporters eventually accept a new leader without demanding another Trump.

Wouldn’t that be a useful development? The Name May Fade Before the Movement Christopher Sebastian Parker, a political scientist who studies reactionary movements, sees MAGA as the latest expression of a much older American political tradition. In an interview with Newsweek, Parker compared it to the Ku Klux Klan of the 1920s, the John Birch Society and the Tea Party.

His argument is that these movements share anxieties about the displacement of Americans who regard themselves as the country's traditional social majority. The comparison is contentious, particularly given the organizations' different histories and methods. Yet Parker's research on reactionary politics offers a historical possibility—political identities can disappear from public vocabulary while the grievances sustaining them find new expression.

Just as MAGA's predecessors had no permanent claim on the American right and their influence depended on whether later politicians could mobilize similar constituencies under different banners, the reverse could happen in the next few years. MAGA might retain its name while shedding much of the ideological coherence Trump supplied. Rival factions could each insist on fidelity to the original movement, even as their competing interpretations make the label less useful.

Blum sees such fragmentation as a possible route to the disappearance of MAGA as a distinct Republican identity.

"As it fractures, it will get harder for any figure to carry on its mantle, and its constituent parts will be absorbed into other areas of the party coalition," she noted. Mendelberg sees another vulnerability. She told Newsweek that MAGA's appeal could diminish if political defeats and scandals erode Trump's reputation as an effective leader.

It is worth remembering, however, that Trump has shown an almost uncanny ability to weather scandals that would have ended other political careers, without losing his hold on voters. A movement built partly on restoring its members' sense of status faces a particular difficulty when association with its leader begins to diminish that status instead. All eyes are on the 2028 Republican contest, which will offer an early measure of what remains transferable.

A successor who commands Trump's supporters across competing factions could preserve MAGA as a recognizable political identity. A fractured contest, on the other hand, or candidates increasingly reluctant to use the label, would suggest that its political inheritance is already being divided. Trump made MAGA powerful by convincing millions of Americans that he alone could speak for them. His successor will have to persuade those same voters that someone else can.

And if no one succeeds, MAGA may discover that the one thing it cannot survive is the man who made it possible. Donald Trump has spent a decade making himself synonymous with MAGA. Now the movement faces a problem of his own making—it may be powerful enough to survive him, yet too personally identified with Trump for anyone else to inherit. Turns out that although the presidency has an expiration date, the movement bearing Trump's signature does not.

MAGA began as a campaign slogan and has become something considerably harder to inherit—a political identity whose meaning rests on the man who created it. Trump gave his supporters a common language for their grievances and a sense of belonging. In the process, he also made himself the ultimate authority on what that language means. MAGA may survive as a political force precisely as the name itself becomes contested as rival Republicans claim to represent its authentic spirit.

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, Princeton political scientist Tali Mendelberg and co-author Biko Koenig examined activists who experienced MAGA as a community organized around perceived losses of social standing. Their research suggests that the movement offers something an election victory alone cannot provide—recognition. Supporters who believe influential institutions have disparaged their values find affirmation among others who share that experience. Trump's appeal, in this reading, derives partly from his ability to turn private feelings of disrespect into collective political identity.

A successor could reproduce his positions on immigration or trade, for example, but reproducing that relationship with supporters would be considerably harder. Rachel Blum, an associate professor of political science at the University of Oklahoma, offered a more party-centered interpretation.

"MAGA Republicans are voters for whom allegiance to Trump is at least as important as, if not more important than, their allegiance to the Republican Party," she toldthat MAGA could survive Trump if activists preserve their relationships through local organizations and another charismatic leader emerges. She pointed to evangelical churches and National Rifle Association clubs as examples of institutions with a presence in areas of strong Trump support. Such networks could sustain the movement without a commanding national figure.

They could also give competing leaders separate constituencies from which to claim their inheritance. Just in case it wasn’t clear, the 22nd Amendment bars Trump from being elected president again. What about his political succession? Vice President JD Vance enters the approaching contest with considerable advantages.

According to reports, Vance has cultivated donors and Republican activists while serving as vice president, but the party's midterm defeats have complicated his prospects. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Texas Senator Ted Cruz are among the other Republicans discussed as possible contenders. Trump has exercised an unusual degree of authority over the movement's boundaries. His personal approval can confer legitimacy on positions that could otherwise divide his supporters.

Without him, disagreements over foreign intervention or the Republican establishment could become disputes over who deserves to speak for MAGA. While the leadership mantle could all but be settled by a Trump endorsement, a nod from the current head of MAGA would not guarantee that followers would transfer their personal attachment from him to another politician. Blum suggested that the movement's future may depend on what drew its supporters to MAGA in the first place.

"For voters who cleaved to MAGA because it struck a chord with their preexisting beliefs, a change of leadership will not necessarily alter those underlying beliefs. For those who came to MAGA because they like Trump, the persistence of MAGA as a political identity is more tenuous," she said. Here’s another possibility. MAGA's political identity may prove sufficiently established that its supporters eventually accept a new leader without demanding another Trump.

Wouldn’t that be a useful development? Christopher Sebastian Parker, a political scientist who studies reactionary movements, sees MAGA as the latest expression of a much older American political tradition. , Parker compared it to the Ku Klux Klan of the 1920s, the John Birch Society and the Tea Party. His argument is that these movements share anxieties about the displacement of Americans who regard themselves as the country's traditional social majority.

The comparison is contentious, particularly given the organizations' different histories and methods. Yet Parker's research on reactionary politics offers a historical possibility—political identities can disappear from public vocabulary while the grievances sustaining them find new expression. Just as MAGA's predecessors had no permanent claim on the American right and their influence depended on whether later politicians could mobilize similar constituencies under different banners, the reverse could happen in the next few years.

MAGA might retain its name while shedding much of the ideological coherence Trump supplied. Rival factions could each insist on fidelity to the original movement, even as their competing interpretations make the label less useful. Blum sees such fragmentation as a possible route to the disappearance of MAGA as a distinct Republican identity.

"As it fractures, it will get harder for any figure to carry on its mantle, and its constituent parts will be absorbed into other areas of the party coalition," she noted.that MAGA's appeal could diminish if political defeats and scandals erode Trump's reputation as an effective leader. It is worth remembering, however, that Trump has shown an almost uncanny ability to weather scandals that would have ended other political careers, without losing his hold on voters.

A movement built partly on restoring its members' sense of status faces a particular difficulty when association with its leader begins to diminish that status instead. All eyes are on the 2028 Republican contest, which will offer an early measure of what remains transferable. A successor who commands Trump's supporters across competing factions could preserve MAGA as a recognizable political identity.

A fractured contest, on the other hand, or candidates increasingly reluctant to use the label, would suggest that its political inheritance is already being divided. Trump made MAGA powerful by convincing millions of Americans that he alone could speak for them. His successor will have to persuade those same voters that someone else can. And if no one succeeds, MAGA may discover that the one thing it cannot survive is the man who made it possible.