What Does ‘IDC’ Mean in Texting? Here’s What It Stands For

This short response can sound casual, blunt or dismissive depending on the conversation.

can communicate a lot with only a few letters, and “IDC” is a good example. It usually appears when someone wants to express indifference, doesn’t have a preference or isn’t interested in discussing things further.

Read on to learn what “IDC” stands for, whether it’s rude and how to respond to it. , “IDC” means “I don’t care. ” It is commonly used to express indifference, a lack of preference or a lack of concern about whatever is being discussed.

Also read El Niño Continues to Strengthen: What It Could Mean for the Gulf Coast Heading Into 2027

“IDC, you can pick. ” — Letting someone else make the decision.

“IDC if they come. ” — Expressing that their presence does not concern the speaker. What does ‘IDC’ stand for?

Advertisement

“IDC” is not automatically rude, but it can sound blunt depending on how it is used. For example, “IDC, you choose” can be a casual way of telling a friend that you don’t have a preference. But responding to someone’s concern with “IDC” may sound dismissive because it suggests that their issue isn’t important to you. The relationship between the people and the surrounding conversation can make a significant difference in how the abbreviation is received.

“IDC” has the same basic meaning regardless of whether a girl or guy uses it: “I don’t care. ” It doesn’t automatically signal anger, disinterest in a person or a hidden romantic meaning. The context is more useful for interpreting the tone.

For example, “IDC, you decide” usually means the person has no preference.

“IDC anymore” can suggest that someone has become frustrated or has stopped caring about a particular situation. Someone might use it in a chat, reply or caption to say they have no preference or aren’t concerned about something.

For example, if someone asks, “Pizza or burgers? ” a reply of “idc” could simply mean the person is happy with either choice. Here, “IDC” means “I don’t care,” while “TBH” means “to be honest. ” Together, the abbreviations emphasize that the person genuinely doesn’t care or has no strong preference.

The phrase usually suggests that someone’s feelings or level of concern have changed. It can be used after an argument, disappointment or frustrating situation.

Advertisement

For example:“She didn’t invite me, but idc anymore. ”Here, the speaker is saying that they have stopped caring about being left out. If they’re saying they have no preference, you can simply make the decision yourself:If “IDC” seems dismissive, you can ask whether something is wrong:“Do you want to come with us? ”“IDC”“You seem annoyed.

Everything OK? ” “IDC” is informal and is mainly used in texts, chats, social media and other casual online communication. It generally isn’t appropriate for formal emails, professional correspondence or academic writing. In those situations, spelling out the thought or using more precise language is usually better.

“Idc, I’m good either way. ” — Indicating that either option is acceptable.

“Idc” — Giving a short response that can sound neutral, blunt or dismissive depending on the context. “IDC” commonly means “I don’t care. ” While younger generations use it widely, the abbreviation is much older than Gen Z.In texting and on social media, “IDC” almost always refers to “I don’t care. ” Outside of casual online communication, the abbreviation can have other meanings depending on the context.

For example, “IDC” can stand for International Data Corporation, a technology market research and intelligence company. It can also refer to the Independent Directors Council, an organization that supports independent directors and trustees of registered investment companies. If you see “IDC” in a text, comment or direct message, the surrounding conversation will usually make it clear which meaning is intended. This article was drafted with the assistance of AI and thoroughly reviewed, edited and fact-checked by Parade editors. See our