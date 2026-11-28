Knowing your maritime flags can make all the difference on the water. Find out why this distinctive yellow-and-blue signal is one you shouldn't overlook.

With great fun comes great responsibility! Heading out to the quiet open water is a refreshing escape, but boating isn't all about enjoying the ride.

, recognize hazards, and understand the signals other vessels use to communicate. Maritime signal flags are one way through which vessels communicate with each other on the water. These flags are a part of the International Code of Signals and carry standardized meanings that can be understood by mariners around the world. The code contains 26 alphabetical flags, each representing a letter from A to Z, with each flag having a distinct combination of colors, patterns, stripes, and shapes.

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Among these is the yellow flag with a blue stripe running horizontally in its center, and it carries a critical message that other boaters shouldn't ignore. The yellow flag with a blue stripe in its center is known as the Delta flag. It represents the letter D in the International Code of Signals. The official definition of the flag is "Keep clear of me; I am maneuvering with difficulty.