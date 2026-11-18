If you plan on piloting a boat or ship anytime soon, be prepared for possible signals from other craft, including the important yellow-and-black flag.

If you aren't familiar with the International Code of Signals , you might not know that a boat waving the checkered yellow-and-black flag has an important message for you: Stop your vessel immediately.

Known as the Lima flag in the ICS, this distinct pattern should be taken as an urgent directive from the boat waving it. Don't pass by it like it's nothing; it's a signal that you need to stop your boat right away.. ) At the sight of a checkered yellow-and-black flag, you should nevertheless do your best to slow down and stay put until you can figure out why that boat is flying that flag in the first place.

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Perhaps there's an obstacle you'll collide with if you continue on. Or maybe there's a chance of running aground up ahead. Whatever the reason ultimately may be, there's specific information that another boat is trying to communicate to you, and they'd like you to stop and hear it. The Lima flag isn't the only pattern in the International Code of Signals that a boater needs to understand.

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There are dozens in all, each with its own message for fellow boaters. Knowing the look and the meaning behind the Lima flag (or any other flag with an urgent message, such as theAnd remember, not all vessels can rely on spoken communication alone. This is an international code, after all, and not everyone speaks the same language or uses the same technology to communicate out on the water. That's what signal flags are for.

They provide a visual method of communication that lets crews exchange information, even when radio communication is down or a language barrier stands in the way. It also shouldn't be confused with other checkered flags in the ICS. The November flag is blue-and-white checkered, and it means no. The Uniform flag is