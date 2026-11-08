What Does a Blue Texas Mean for America?

The staff writer Jesús Rodríguez on the way in which the midterms played out in the state, the effects of gerrymandering, and how both parties have courted Latino voters.

The prospect of Texas “going blue” was one of the big stories throughout this election—and rightly so. In anticipation of this threat, Republican lawmakers redistricted the state after Donald Trump’s win in 2024, carving out new seats calculated to skew Republican.

But that gerrymander seemed to be based on the assumption that Latino voters would continue voting along the same lines they had in 2024. The, who covered James Talarico’s and Gina Hinojosa’s campaigns, talks with David Remnick about the effects of the gerrymander, and what the race in Texas tells Democrats about 2028. New episodes of The New Yorker Radio Hour drop every Tuesday and Friday.

Also read Texas elected far-left leaders, but they can’t actually turn the state blue

Join host David Remnick as he discusses the latest in politics, news, and current events in conversation with political leaders, newsmakers, innovators,WNYC never asks for nor accepts money for coverage or interviews. Anyone making such a request does not represent WNYC.

Advertisement

Pete Buttigieg on the Democrats’ Sweep of Congress, and Where They Go from Here The former Transportation Secretary, who is a likely Presidential contender, talks about how a Democratic Congress will try to make an impact, even with an angry lame-duck President. , and produced by WNYC Studios and The New Yorker. Each episode features a diverse mix of interviews, profiles, storytelling, and an occasional burst of humor inspired by the magazine, and shaped by its writers, artists, and editors.

This isn’t a radio version of a magazine, but something all its own, reflecting the rich possibilities of audio storytelling and conversation. WNYC never asks for nor accepts money for coverage or interviews. Anyone making such a request does not represent WNYC.