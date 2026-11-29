We all have secrets. Holding them can take too much energy, so it's helpful to find ways to lessen that burden.

There is wisdom in filtering your raw thoughts. Nobody needs to know every single thought in your head. Partners are best off deciding ahead of time what categories of things to share.

The intense weeks of holiday socializing bring up the issue of how much to discuss our personal lives with family and friends, and what it’s OK to say to them or not. All of us, consciously or unconsciously, make decisions in conversation with another person: what to reveal, how to shape the information, and what to leave unsaid. In close relationships, the stakes are high. You care what your loved ones think of you.

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You may not share something out ofin filtering your raw thoughts. Considering the impact of what you might say allows you to decide which path is wise or kind. That is not to suggest you should lie to those you love. It simply means discretion can be good for a relationship.