What Do We Do With Leftover Love?

Your partner betrayed you, but your feelings haven't gone away yet. Here's why love lingers after betrayal and how to stop it from being used against you.

Lingering love can be used to pressure a person into abandoning their values and judgment. He was everything you had ever wanted. Kind, gentle, thoughtful.

Almost too good to be true. You imagined a future together, a home, a family, a lifetime of ordinary mornings.

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Then, one day, while making eggs for breakfast, you saw the messages. The pan was still warm. The sun was coming through the window. Nothing around you had changed, yet it's all gone.

In a matter of seconds, the man you thought you knew disappeared. The future you had imagined vanished with him. But the love you felt still lingers. You can throw the eggs into the bin, but the feelings cannot disappear as quickly.

Love involves several interconnected brain systems. -rich reward pathways contribute to desire and anticipation ; the brain's natural opioid system helps make closeness comforting and social rejection distressing ; and limbic regions, particularly the amygdala, help connect emotional experiences with.

The truth can change what you think in seconds, but it cannot instantly erase what your brain has learned over months or years, so do not let people tell you that you are"He may use the feelings that remain to persuade you to let him stay, asking you to ignore what you have discovered, silence your judgment, and compromise the very values that define who you are..

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" Look at the bargain. He gets to keep the woman who loves him. And you are expected to give up the woman who knows the truth. His ultimate goal appears to be the creation of a willing victim.

Hostages, political prisoners, battered women, and slaves have all remarked upon the captor’s curious psychological dependence upon his victim. George Orwell gives voice to the totalitarian mind in the novel“We are not content with negative obedience, nor even with the most abject submission. When finally you surrender to us, it must be of your own. We do not destroy the heretic because he resists us; so long as he resists us we never destroy him.

We convert him, we capture his inner mind, we reshape him. We burn all evil and all illusion out of him; we bring him over to our side, not in appearance, but genuinely, heart and soul. ”It is not enough that you stay. You must want to stay.

It is not enough that you forgive him. You must learn to see his betrayal as something you can live with. You must look at the evidence of your own eyes and persuade yourself that it no longer matters.what exactly are you trying to save—and what's left—when you do that? Some wounds are easier to bear because you know you stood by your values while receiving them.

In Kraków, officers Jakub Kulik and Artur Morański were seriously wounded confronting a mass shooter. Poland calls them heroes, and people across the country are Then there is another kind of wound. One that no surgeon can stitch. Amy Winehouse sings it in"You Know I'm No Good": “I cheated myself, like I knew I would.

” By the end of the song, she is no longer simply confessing what she did. She is passing judgment on herself. Imagine waking up beside a man you no longer respect, living a life you never wanted, having persuaded yourself to accept things you once knew were unacceptable. You kept him, perhaps.

But somewhere along the way, you lost the ability to trust your own judgment. Rewrite the story, this time with the truth. Look back with what you now know. His unexplained moods.

The jokes that weren't really jokes. When he laughed that he was seeing"lots of people", perhaps he was telling the truth. Those sweet early goodnight texts? He was on his way to another woman's house.

Stop protecting the beautiful story he sold you. Tell your story to people you trust. Write down what happened, what you discovered, and how it changed your understanding of the relationship. Betrayal creates confusion, andhas a remarkable talent for editing out the ugly parts.

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When you start missing him, return to the facts. Don't let The betrayal wasn't simply another woman. It was the months of lies that made you believe you were building a future together while he was living another life. He needed you to trust him because, had you known the truth, you might have walked away.

So he made sure you didn't.does. It robs you of the freedom to make informed choices about your own life. When used to dominate and subordinate, deception becomes a tool of coercive control and. Stop reaching for words that make him sound better.

A liar is a liar. A traitor is a traitor. A backstabber is a backstabber. Grieve the man he pretended to be, the image he created to win your love and use it to control you.

But don't defend the man behind the mask. You were loyal to a man who betrayed you. That loyalty was something beautiful about you, but in the wrong hands it became a weapon. You do not owe him your silence, your protection, your forgiveness, or another chance.

Stop making decisions around his comfort. Go where you want to go. Do what you want to do. Build the life you want.

The eggs went into the bin that morning. The relationship ended. The feelings are disappearing. You'll be ok!

Probably you are already more ok now than when you were cheated on, lied to, and abused. https://ia803207.us.archive.org/14/items/radfem-books/Trauma%20and%20Recovery_%20The%20Afterm%20-%20Judith%20L.%20Herman.pdfFisher, H. E., Brown, L. L., Aron, A., Strong, G., & Mashek, D. . Reward, addiction, and emotion regulation systems associated with rejection in love.https://doi.org/10.1016/j.neuroimage.2016.05.063How to Build a Love That Lasts After years or decades, problems and patterns can become deeply entrenched.

Be a fly on the wall during a sample couples therapy session and witness the slow, deliberate work of changing those patterns for a more enduring love. Self Tests are all about you. Are you outgoing or introverted? Are you a narcissist?

Does perfectionism hold you back? Find out the answers to these questions and more with Psychology Today.