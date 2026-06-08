What do tickets cost to see USMNT first World Cup match at SoFi Stadium?

Pulisic and co. will go head-to-head with Paraguay on June 12.

That club, led by stars Christian Pulisic, Tim Ream and Matt Turner, ended up losing 3-1 to the Netherlands in the Round of 16 leading to their untimely elimination.

On Friday, June 12, Pulisic, Ream and Turner will get a fresh start when they take on Miguel Almirón’s Paraguay at Inglewood, CA’s SoFi Stadium in their first match of the If you’d like to be there to root on the USMNT at the Rams and Chargers’ home, last-minute tickets are still available for the high-stakes Group D match. Coming into the game, the US has a chip on their shoulder following their 2-1 loss to Germany in a friendly ahead of the Cup..

“I think you look at the effort, the togetherness, the fight, the intensity. Obviously there’s moments we can be better, but I think it’s been a good two weeks. ” On the plus side, they may be getting star Chris Richards back, who suffered an injury on May 17 while playing for Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

“Today he’s training, but evolution is good, but he’s still not ready to compete and to play,” USMNT coach Mauricio Pochettino said on Friday, June 5 ahead of the Germany friendly. “I think we have, after the game, the opportunity in the next few days to assess him and see his ankle, and make a decision. At the moment, he’s doing recovery. ” Alternatively, Paraguay may be playing without their star Julio Enciso.

The 22-year-old left the field on a stretcher during a 4-0 win against Nicaragua.believes “the injury will sideline Enciso at least for Paraguay’s opening contest against Team USA on June 12. ” For more information, our team has everything you need to know and more about seeing the USMNT take on Paraguay live at SoFi Stadium in the 2026 World Cup below.

Our team found the best prices on tickets by levels at SoFi Stadium for the USMNT vs. Paraguay World Cup game here:A complete calendar including all upcoming USMNT World Cup game dates, opponents and links to buy tickets can be found below. Who is on the US Men’s National Team roster? You’re in luck. Many of the biggest names in music are swooping into SoFi Stadium these next few months.

Here are just five of our favorites you won’t want to miss live. , New York Post live events reporter. Levy stays up-to-date on all the latest tour announcements from your favorite musical artists and comedians, as well as Broadway openings, sporting events and more live shows – and finds great ticket prices online. Since he started his tenure at the Post in 2022, Levy hasof SNL fame, to name a few.

Please note that deals can expire, and all prices are subject to change.





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