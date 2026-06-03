What do the cheapest tickets cost to see Herb Alpert? Get them with a discount

The 91-year-old trumpet legend will rock the Hollywood Bowl on July 5.

are taking off on their summer tour that will send them to performing arts centers, symphony halls, opera houses, theaters, auditoriums and bowls all over North America.

If you’d like to see the 91-year-old legend — who brought the world “The Dating Game Theme Song” aka “Spanish Flea” — live, tickets are available for all 24 upcoming concerts with a new version of the Tijuana Brass. , the nine-time Grammy winner typically performs 22-25 songs per performance.

Notable tracks to often make the cut include fan favorites “Ladyfingers,” “This Guy’s In Love With You” and “A Taste of Honey” along with the aforementioned “Whipped Cream” and “Spanish Flea. ”“…He conducted the volume and verve of the stage, uniting the brass, keys, percussion, and strings in a single, musical tide of emotion…for all humor and lightheartedness, it gave me much to reflect on, both musical history and future, and that is the most I could hope for in a concert.

”For more information, our team has everything you need to know and more about seeing Herb Alpert and the Tijuana Brass live on their 2026 tour below. A complete calendar including all North American tour dates, venues and links to the cheapest tickets available can be found here:, these are the 24 tracks Alpert and the Tijuana Brass Band took to the stage in Toledo, OH on May 16.12. ) “Love Potion No. 9” 18.

) “Smile” Who is in the Tijuana Brass Band? Other than Alpert, no other original Band members remain. To make sure you’re in the loop — and if you want to match faces to names at the concert — here’s who’s playing with the group these days:Alpert isn’t the only legend from the “free love” era still out and about.

Here are just five of our favorites you won’t want to miss live these next few months:, New York Post live events reporter. Levy stays up-to-date on all the latest tour announcements from your favorite musical artists and comedians, as well as Broadway openings, sporting events and more live shows – and finds great ticket prices online. Since he started his tenure at the Post in 2022, Levy hasof SNL fame, to name a few.

Please note that deals can expire, and all prices are subject to change.





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