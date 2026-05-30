What Did You Buy in May? The Month’s Top-Shopped Items in Review

The brands you loved, the runway trends you embraced, and current street style favorites.

A lot happens in a month—especially when we talk about shopping. New collections trickle in, past season pieces sell out, popular styles go in and out of stock.

Most of our curations are defined by what we love in the moment, but that doesn’t make us any less curious about what you clicked on and bought. Our collective shopping carts act as a prism for a broader story of the brands we couldn’t get enough of, the trends that shape our wardrobes, and the outfits that captured the cultural zeitgeist.

Here’s what rose to the Top of the Carts in May.would continue to spark heated debates over its logical use in a city—or earnest philosophical inquiries into the kind ofthe thickness of the strap brings? Whether or not you wear yours beyond the beach is a personal matter; though many of the ones below, like A.Emery’s Kinto or The window for wearing white jeans is short —for most, though, it peaks in the late spring, where it looks great with flip-flops and ballet flats alike.

It was only a matter of time before wedges staged a comeback. It’s been a slow burn, but the pair that changed things for me was Le Monde Béryl’s . I got them in red the early spring, and then, as it goes with the Baader-Meinhof phenomenon, they suddenly appeared everywhere—sculptural at Khaite, strappy and lucite at Alaïa, and so on.

Tracing it back to the source brings me tois enough to send even the most dialed-in dresser into a downward spiral. Laurel Pantin addressed the “how to” in herOur summer shoot, styled by Madeline Fass and photographed by Michelle Huynh, put the spotlight on bold, bright, and personal accents. We’re ushering in, playful necklaces with beads as big as orbs, and a bounty of nautilus shells—to take you far, far away.in May.

The styles you gravitated to most were one-and-done numbers in airy cotton and lightweight silk; pieces that work in the spring with a lightweight jacket, but will also carry you seamlessly into summer. Most were simple in design; others featuredoption).

Print and color aren’t mutually exclusive either: Dôen and Matteau’s pretty polka dot dresses round out thecouldn’t be told without taking a closer look at her wardrobe; however, there are plenty more ’90s fashion icons whose style defined theA little sweet, a little sporty—call it the footwear equivalent of umami. Demand for the sneakerina continues to soar, and styles from Adidas and Puma top the list. —widely endorsed by the fashion set for their elegance and wearability.

We love Le Monde Béryl’s pointy toe Babouche for day-to-night wear ; though, many of you gravitated towards Levi’s low-waist pair and Mother’s straight-leg style. Did someone turn up the brightness on my screen?

From the California desert to the streets of New York City, the month’ssuddenly appeared in technicolor. Jennifer Lawrence’s pink and red look stopped me in my tracks—I remember sending a screenshot to a coworker as soon as it appeared on my feed. I recognized the shell pendant .

Choose your allegiance and add to cart accordingly. Look left… look right… that’s an east-west bag, alright! The elongated shape found renewed interest this month, in both shoulder style and top-handle form. Alaïa’s Le Teckel remains emblematic of the trend, though the brand’s Le Click isn’t far off.

Khaite introduced the Donna this spring, in three luxe leathers with two-way zippers. Bottega has an E-W version of its Andiamo bag; Prada too, with the Bonnie.

Meanwhile, Savette’s slim Symmetry pochette embodies the spirit of the design as a handbag-slash-clutch chameleon. From grounded earth tones to saturated brights—colored denim found its footing this month. The question remains: Do you go soft, with Agolde’s pale pink or Ossou’s loam, or bold, à la Versace’s cobalt blue or Still Here’s cherry red?

Matthieu Blazy’s spring collection launched in boutiques worldwide this month—and the lucky few who could get their hands on one of the house’s coveted accessories didn’t keep them wrapped up for long—Vittoria Ceretti was seen during PFW carrying the brand’s new Maxi flap bag, while4. The Colored Pouch What’s bright, irresistible, and impossible to play favorites with? You know the answer: the colored pouch.

Petite in shape yet powerful in presence, unofficial popularity rankings have Prada’s silk green tied with Celine’s leatherWarmer weather is on its way—trust the process, or at least, the calendar. Until then, it’s all about strategic styling to ease out of the season: TheIn the run-up to Ryan Murphy’s retelling of John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy’s relationship, we took a closer look at the elements of CBK’s enduring style—from the clothes she wore to theThe brighter the screen, the bigger the shades, or so they say...

Seen at Loewe, Tory Burch, and Saint Laurent, shield sunglasses are meant to arm you from the sun’s rays with an impossible aura of cool. Their soft curves and smoothed-out edges make them feel lessWe’ve said it before, we’ll say it again: the scarf remains the season’s most versatile accessory. Wear it over jeans or a coat for a waist-defining moment; knotted over your shoulder as a capelet, or loose for undone elegance.

There are no wrong moves, only infinite possibilities. Great worn solo, even better layered. Anything goes in terms of charms—and styling, for that matter: artful motifs, found-by-the-sea shells, precious stones, or silky tassels. , we made a not-so-silent plea for pony hair to take off.

Two months into 2026, it seems the genie’s followed through on our wish: Nearly everything that could be fashioned in pony hair was, or will be, come fall. January is typically a month of reflection, but this year’s throwbacks were more of a time warp for another era altogether:. Amusingly enough, key styles of that year—bomber jackets, backless loafers, and skinny jeans—have never felt more relevant, or ubiquitous, than right now.

A reminder that what goes around comes around, and that maybe skinny jeans weren’t so bad after all? ’s Nicole Phelps did in our staff meeting) but nowhere is the runway-to-reality pipeline as tangible as here. On one icy Wednesday, nearly all New York Denim washes don’t cause nearly as much a stir as cuts do , but there’s no denying the renewed fervor around selvedge andand in street style. It’s a more polished kind of jean you can wear to the office on a Monday—not just on a casual Friday. Cropped or long, belted or buttoned, patterned or plain—faux fur was the coat choice of many, if not most, this month. , styled more intentionally than just white socks and a chunky sneaker.

Rihanna shows us how it’s done in a zippered pair with python pumps and vintage Louis Vuitton. Rose, mint, baby blue, bright red—if you’re thinking of wearing a button-down, double up on the layers and let it be anything but white.for spring, sprinklings of which first came through from Zoë Kravitz in Rome last December and have been going steady ever since—most recently, with Jennifer Lawrence out and about in New York City this month.

Auralee’s men’s show featured one too for FW26, styled with cobalt blue.earlier this month—a color first endorsed in 2025, but one that lacked wholesale enthusiasm until now. The IKB shade made waves in the spring 2026 shows—Tove, Chanel, and Fforme—before finding its footing in street style (Ramya Giangola carrieslets you look the part—no matter your level of commitment to mastering parallel turns.

January gave us no shortage of multicolored patterns to choose from, includingfor the U.S. Ski & Snowboard team, which launched the first week of the month. Cabin fever, but not as you know it.shopping director, overseeing and editing Vogue Shopping’s fashion, beauty, and lifestyle coverage. She loves a great accessory and, while she doesn’t play favorites, the smaller and sparklier the better. Prior to joining the magazine as senior shopping editor, she worked at





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