What Did TCU’s Quarterback Change Tell Us?
The KillerFrogs forum asked to see Adam Schobel. After two starts, we went back through the box scores to see how he stacked up against Jaden Craig.
TCU quarterback Adam Schobel carries the ball along the sideline during the TCU–Utah game on Nov. 21, 2026, at Amon G. Carter Stadium. | Tony Beblowski / KillerFrogs.comon the KillerFrogs forum.
After Thanksgiving, we finally had two games to talk about. And yes, I went back through the box scores. Here’s the part I kept coming back to. TCU lost five of its first 10 games, all by eight points or fewer.
Then came two 21-point losses in five days, both with Adam Schobel making his first college starts. One game was tied in the fourth quarter. The other got away from the Frogs before halftime. If all you saw were the final scores, you missed most of the story.
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