What Detroit Lions Are Already Doing Better Than Last Season

Dan Campbell addresses what Detroit Lions accomplished at OTAs.

Detroit Lions defensive back Nick Whiteside during OTAs at team's Allen Park Performance Center | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Imageshead coach Dan Campbell may not be particularly fond of this time of year, the coaching staff is still able to assess the roster and how challenges are solved.

Detroit's sixth-year head coach was asked last week what the team can do during this time of year that they would look back and be glad they did in the fall.

"Well, I think what you can do this time of year is solve issues. You can create issues for one another and solve issues," said Campbell.

"And we're doing a much better job of that this time of year than we were last year. Now obviously it’s another year in the progression here, but I do like that part. And so, even in the walkthrough sessions, just trying to simulate some of this to where your guys have to react, they have to move, they have to at least show they see what's going on. That's really the benefit of it right now.

"And then you get some of the individual work, the technique, you get the timing with the quarterback and the receivers. You do get to do seven-on-seven full speeds," Campbell explained further.

"So, your DBs are getting some good work, your corners, your safeties, your nickels, your backers in coverage. So, that's good. There's things you can get out of it, and I feel like that's what we're trying to get out of it right now and trying to improve on.

” Additional Lions Insider Analysis: Sean Payton Shares Why Dan Campbell Dislikes OTAs, Excels Coaching One of the primary objectives Campbell wants to observe is how a player addresses making a mistake. Detroit's coaching staff, but are not tolerant about a player making repeated mistakes or a player being unwilling to adapt to recommendations of coaches.

"You don't want repeat offenders, right? I mean, I think that's the big thing there. There again, what are we trying to get out of it? I mentioned it last week, man, it's the mental, it's the processing speed, doesn't mean the finish, the violence, that'll come," Campbell said.

"So, then we just need to, man, can this player learn from that mistake? They've been coached, are they making the same mistake again? Okay, they learn from that. Now they're figuring it out, but can they process it faster?

"It's almost the identical look, whatever the call was and however the offense, defense moves, the coverage, the rotation, the fast motion man, can I pick those things up like this? That's what you're looking for," Campbell explained further.

"Because, I mean, that will have a bearing on us going into training camp. That'll start setting the chart a little bit of how we begin in pads and letting those guys go. So, there's some guys that really are doing a good job with that. And then there's guys that aren't.

”John Maakaron has covered Detroit Sports since 2013. Brings a vast array of experience covering the Detroit Tigers, Detroit Lions, Michigan Wolverines, Michigan State Spartans, Detroit Mercy Titans, and Oakland University Golden Grizzlies. John brings a wealth of sports broadcast experience. In 2013, John had the vision to establish the Detroit Sports Podcast Network.

Has recorded over 3000 podcasts analyzing Detroit Sports. In 2019, Sports Illustrated Media Group, a historical sports media outlet, partnered with Detroit Sports Podcast to provide daily Lions content for their growing and expanding digital media outlet. Our Lions content can also be read in the newspaper at The Oakland Passionate about Detroit Sports and it is reflected in his coverage of the local teams!





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