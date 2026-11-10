What could push Yankees to speed up their offseason as major questions linger

Will the Yankees be aggressive in roster building prior to an expected Dec. 1 owner lockout of players?

Carson Kelly #15 of the Chicago Cubs hits a double during the sixth inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium in New York, Sunday, July 13, 2025.

LAS VEGAS – Will the Yankees be aggressive in roster building prior to an expected Dec. 1 owner lockout of players? There is, for example, no such wonder with the Mets, who have been described by both agents and opposing front offices as aggressive so far this offseason, especially in the area of starting pitching.

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The feedback I have received within the industry is an expectation that before a shutdown, and that the Mets are expected to be strong contenders for the two-time AL Cy Young winner.from The Bronx and beyond — he’s giving Sports+ subscribers the inside buzz on the Yankees. The Yankees have generally been perceived as being more guarded in their approach.

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One veteran agent described the familiar, saying Brian Cashman is an information hound and, for example, is gathering as much medical information as possible on free agents as possible. Another said despite a public sense that the Yankees are laying back, that Cashman was making calls about his free agent clients.

Hal Steinbrenner can use wanting to know what the financial rules of the game are going to be and how they will be phased in before committing any significant dollars long term. That would mean waiting until after a lockout ends to do the Yankees’ major business – as was the case the last time there was a lockout in 2022.