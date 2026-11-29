Kyle Whittingham is the man for the job, or so he says. After the Michigan Wolverines finished off one of the worst performances in the history of the Michigan

Michigan coach Kyle Whittingham looks on at a timeout against Ohio State during the first half at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026.

| USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connectin the history of the Michigan versus Ohio State rivalry, Whittingham went to bat for himself in a way to save his job. After weeks of speculation, the Wolverines’ head coach being on the hot seat went from unthinkable, to now a foregone conclusion that he should not return to be the coach of the team. That’s true outside the building, at least.

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Inside the building, the head coach continues to insist he’s the one to help guide the Wolverines back to prominence.