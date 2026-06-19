What could Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire mean to US-Iran peace talks?

Israel and Hezbollah have agreed to a renewed ceasefire, according to multiple sources familiar with the situation. CNN’s Nic Robertson explains how the truce could pave the way for the US and Iran to work towards a peace agreement.

Israel and Hezbollah have agreed to a renewed ceasefire, according to multiple sources familiar with the situation. CNN's Nic Robertson explains how the truce could pave the way for the US and Iran to work towards a peace agreement.

A deadly strain of bird flu is sweeping through remote islands between Australia and Antarctica, killing thousands of seal pups and hundreds of penguins and seabirds, researchers say.

Many Americans may not know the name Andy Burnham, but he could be the UK's next prime minister. The Greater Manchester mayor won an important election early Friday, defeating a populist right candidate and paving the way for him to potentially launch a leadership challenge to Prime Minister Keir Starmer. CNN's Clare Sebastian reports. Videos of suspected upskirters being chased through Japan's streets are a daily sight on social media.

But police data shows a troubling shift—a growing number of those accused are children themselves. CNN’s Hanako Montgomery and her team spent months investigating why more minors are committing this crime and spoke to a minor who filmed about 30 girls before being caught. A government employee donned a bear costume to help police, hunters and local officials in Japan's Tochigi prefecture rehearse their response to a bear sighting as encounters increase across the country.

A pet duck named Merlin has waddled his way into the hearts ​of soccer fans, becoming an unlikely unofficial mascot for the country at this year's World ‌Cup. CNN's Valeria Leon speaks with his owners. Ukraine's unprecedented drone assault on oil facilities close to the Kremlin marks a likely turning point in Russia's war on Ukraine.

CNN's Nick Paton Walsh explains how Russian President Vladimir Putin lacks good options to escalate back, but needs a response to an obvious display of vulnerability. During a press briefing at the White House, Vice President JD Vance criticized Israeli operations in Lebanon, saying they’ve sometimes gotten in the way of negotiations. He also criticized members of the Israeli government for attacking President Trump over the US-Iran agreement.





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U.S.-Iran Latest: Israel-Hezbollah fighting flares up in Lebanon as next-phase talks delayedThe U.S.-Iran deal faces an early test as fighting in Lebanon between Israel and Hezbollah reignites and next-phase talks are delayed.

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Israel and Hezbollah Agree to Ceasefire, Bolstering Trump's U.S.-Iran Peace DealA ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon, mediated by the U.S. and Qatar, has taken effect, offering a critical breakthrough for the U.S.-Iran memorandum aimed at ending the broader Middle East conflict. The truce follows days of deadly clashes and comes as U.S.-Iran talks were postponed. The 14-point agreement includes a permanent ceasefire, sanctions relief for Iran, and a framework for a final nuclear deal, but faces skepticism in Israel amid continued military operations.

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Israel-Hezbollah Fighting Halts U.S.-Iran TalksIntense clashes between Israel and Hezbollah in southern Lebanon have led to the suspension of U.S.-Iran talks, raising concerns about the future of a potential ceasefire and regional stability. The fighting has resulted in numerous casualties and has strained relations between the U.S., Israel, and Iran.

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Israel and Hezbollah agree to ceasefire as US-Iran talks stallIsrael and Hezbollah leaders have agreed to halt hostilities after a ceasefire signed, while talks between the United States and Iran over Iran's nuclear program remain on a pause.

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