A Thanksgiving trade in tokenized Coinbase looked like a 2.4% rally until Wednesday’s after-hours price came into view. What can an on-chain price tell investors?

A Thanksgiving buyer paid 106.24 USDC per Coinbase share. Whether that looked like a holiday rally depended on when you’d last checked the stock. Tokenized stocks give investors another place to trade after the closing bell.

Coinbase’s Thanksgiving tape shows why it still matters where else the shares changed hands and how many you want to trade. ) on tokenized Coinbase shares while Nasdaq was closed. If you’d last checked the stock at Wednesday’s closing bell, that small purchase seemed to carry news of a holiday rally. Coinbase had closed at $103.72, and the buyer on OKXICE paid 106.24 USDC per token, an apparent gain of 2.4%.

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But if you’d stayed for Wednesday’s after-hours session, you’d have seen the shares reach $106.91, according to brokerage Public. From there, the very same token trade looked about 0.6% lower, valuing USDC at a dollar.