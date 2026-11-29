The Commodores safety was asked about his next move in his football career after the season ended Saturday.

Vanderbilt safety CJ Heard sacks Delaware quarterback Nick Minicucci during the third quarter at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. , Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026.

| USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect NASHVILLE — Vanderbilt safety CJ Heard walked up to the podium for the final time during the 2026 season, fielding questions from the media after Vanderbilt’s season ended at the hands of No. 5 Tennessee, losing 26-12. Heard’s tone was quiet as he tried to process a 12-game season in just a few short minutes.

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Clearly, there was disappointment in his tone given how he felt Vanderbilt was close to breaking through so many times this season. One of the questions, though, was about the potential future of his football career. Heard has played three seasons of college football, where he began his career at Florida Atlantic before transferring to Vanderbilt ahead of the 2025 season. Heard still has eligibility left, but he can also declare for the next NFL Draft if he so chooses.