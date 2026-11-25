New research shows that children closely watch parents' behavior, and notice when words and actions don't match.

When words and actions conflict, children often trust actions more than words. As parents, most of us want to raise honest children. We tell them honesty is important.

We remind them to tell the truth when they make mistakes or do something wrong. We praise their honesty when they admit wrongdoing. And we explain why But there is another way children learn about honesty. They are not only listening to what we say.

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They are also watching what we do. Perhaps we tell our child that honesty is important but then claim they are younger than they really are to get a discounted movie ticket. Or we remind our child to take responsibility when they make mistakes, yet avoid taking responsibility for our own. Most of us can think of situations where our actions do not perfectly align with the messages we are trying to teach.

My colleagues and I recently conducted a study to explore this question. We wanted to understand how children think about honesty when parents' actions either support or contradict the lessons they teach. We recruited 127 children between 5 and 12 years of age. The children listened to stories about parents and their children.

In some stories, the parentthe importance of honesty and then behaved honestly. In others, the parent promoted honesty but later engaged in dishonest behaviour. After each story, the children were asked what they thought about the parent and what lessons another child might learn from observing that parent. One finding stood out: children noticed when parents' words and actions did not match.

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Parents who practised what they preached were viewed more positively than parents whose behaviour contradicted their message. Even more interesting, when children's predictions depended on choosing between a parent's words and a parent's actions, they often gave greater weight to the parent's behaviour. In other words, when there was a conflict between what a parent said and what a parent did, children frequently treated the behaviour as the more important source of information.

Children also viewed truthful parents as more trustworthy than parents who lied. Whether the lie was told to avoid hurting someone's feelings or to avoid getting into trouble mattered less than one might expect. The simple fact that the parent chose honesty influenced children's judgments. In short, children preferred parents whose actions matched the values they claimed to hold.to what parents do.

When parents’ actions are consistent with their messages about honesty, children receive a clear message about the value of truthfulness. When words and actions conflict, that message becomes more ambiguous. This does not mean parents must be perfect. Perfection is neither realistic nor necessary.

However, parents should remember that everyday behaviour teaches powerful lessons. Children learn about honesty not only from conversations, but also from watching how adults handle mistakes, promises, responsibilities, and everyday challenges. Model the behaviour you want to see. If honesty is important, look for opportunities to demonstrate it.

Admit mistakes. Take responsibility when things go wrong. Let children see honesty in action. Sometimes honesty is not straightforward.

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If you find yourself in a situation involving a white lie or social politeness, discuss it with your child. These conversations help children understand the reasoning behind decisions rather than simply observing the behaviour. Children do not need flawless parents. What matters is that your overall message and your typical behaviour point in the same direction.

Many important lessons about honesty occur outside formal teaching moments. Children learn from overheard conversations, family interactions, and the way adults navigate everyday problems. Parents often believe that the key to teaching honesty is telling children that honesty matters. That message is certainly important.

But our research suggests that children are paying just as much attention to something else: whether we live by the values we teach. When it comes to honesty, children appear to be asking not only,"What did my parent say?

" but also,"What did my parent do? "Bélanger, E., Crossman, A. M., & Talwar, V. . Practice what you preach? Children’s evaluations of parents’ verbal messages and social modeling of honesty and lie-telling.is a Canada Research Chair and Professor in the Department of Educational and Counselling Psychology at McGill University, and author of.

Her research examines children's and adolescents' social, emotional, and moral development, including honesty and trust, bullying and cyberbullying, peer relationships, and young people's experiences in an increasingly digital world. After years or decades, problems and patterns can become deeply entrenched. Be a fly on the wall during a sample couples therapy session and witness the slow, deliberate work of changing those patterns for a more enduring love. Self Tests are all about you.

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