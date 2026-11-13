What changed? Rams make stunning Puka Nacua reversal just one day after McVay’s assurances

The Rams reversed course and placed Puka Nacua on injured reserve, sidelining him at least four games and creating a roster dilemma for Sean McVay.

By Thursday afternoon, those semantics apparently went out the window. The Rams announced they were placing Nacua on IR after all, guaranteeing their leading receiver will miss at least four games as heThe Rams placed Puka Nacua on IR after all.

WR Brennan Pressley was activated to the roster and WR Tyler Scott was added to the practice squad.

Also read Rams Keep Puka Nacua Off Injured Reserve, Eye Davante Adams Return After Packers Game

“Puka with his knee/toe. We’re not going to put him on IR because of some semantics with the roster and things like that, but he still is going to be out for an extended period of time,” McVay said Wednesday.

“It wasn’t like any sort of new information. ”Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua warms up before a game against the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. , Sunday, Oct. 18, 2026. Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua reacts after winning an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders in Landover, Md.

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, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026. Nacua will now be sidelined through the Rams’ Dec. 13 showdown with the San Francisco 49ers, making their Dec. 20 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys his earliest possible return. To fill the vacancy, Los Angeles promoted wide receiver Brennan Presley to the active roster and signed Tyler Scott to the practice squad. Under NFL rules, teams are limited to eight injured reserve return designations during the regular season.

The Rams have already used three and are expected to need four more for Davante Adams, Kobie Turner, Terrance Ferguson and Nacua. Justin Dedich, Dean Connors and Jordan Whittington are also on injured reserve, meaning the Rams could eventually face some uncomfortable decisions about who gets another opportunity to play. For a team already battered by injuries and desperately trying to keep its Super Bowl aspirations alive, every roster spot has now become precious.