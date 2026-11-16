What caused the national ground stop? Here is what we know

For more than four hours, a ground stop of virtually all aircraft in the United States brought unprecedented chaos and delays that are expected to last days. Here is what we know about what went wrong.

For more than four hours, a ground stop of virtually all aircraft in the United States brought unprecedented chaos and delays that are expected to last days.

Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy said switches and routers on the Federal Aviation Administration’s analog air traffic control system became overloaded with data, causing inconsistencies in communication with airlines. As a result, the decision was made to shut the system down shortly after 12:30 p.m. “We have old, old switches, old routers, we use 1980s little copper lines,” he said.

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“It’s an old system that went down and went down everywhere. ”The Federal Aviation Administration issued a ground stop Friday for all flights in the United States, according to an advisory from the agency. The ground stop ended around 5:15 p.m. Duffy said the FAA was able to deploy fixes to reduce the overloading and bring its towers and air traffic control facilities known as TRACONs back online.

Duffy said the problem was with the TDM — time-division multiplexing — a dated, still mostly copper-wire technology used to transmit air traffic control voice and radar data. He said there was no evidence to suggest a cyberattack or the involvement of foreign adversaries.

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“We were able to keep some of those communications going, but when you have issues and you can’t immediately communicate and immediately see where aircraft are at — that’s a risk that we’re unwilling to tolerate,” he said. Duffy lambasted the aging infrastructure that the FAA relies on and said that President Trump is pushing for the funding needed to update the equipment.

“None of your networks run on 1980 technology,” he said to the gaggle of reporters at a Friday evening news conference. “You have all got fiber, state-of-the-art, high-speed networks that cover all of your stations, but not the FAA.

” He said the FAA was in the process of upgrading its air traffic control system thanks to $12.5 billion in funding secured through Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill, but called on Congress to approve an additional $50 billion to complete the modernization of the system.

“I believe that should be a priority,” he said. “America, Congress, let’s make this system more safe. ” Duffy said that none of the newly upgraded technology was involved in the system overload Friday. He acknowledged that the air traffic control system had previously failed on a local level in Newark, N.J.

There were more than 3,500 airplanes flying across America when the decision to close the airspace was made, Duffy said. Tens of thousands of travelers were left stranded and FEMA was mobilized to ensure lifesaving medication was not being missed by passengers, said Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin. Some college football teams were left scrambling to find alternative transportation to this weekend’s playoffs.

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Duffy said that air traffic control would try to move as many planes as possible Friday night, but noted that this will depend on the availability of flight crews and pilots. Democrats press Trump administration for answers as nationwide ground stop grips U.S. air travelClara Harter is a breaking news reporter at the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she covered politics and education for the L.A. Daily News.

She majored in political science and Middle Eastern studies at Columbia University. Richard Winton is an investigative crime writer for the Los Angeles Times and part of the team that won the Pulitzer Prize for public service in 2011. Known ason X, during almost 30 years at The Times he also has been part of the breaking news staff that won Pulitzers in 1998, 2004 and 2016.

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