What Car? Summer Tyre Test Reveals Best and Worst Brands

An extensive Volvo XC60 test ranks tyre brands by performance and safety. Bridgestone takes top spot while budget options risk higher insurance costs and longer stopping distances.

Motorists facing rising costs are often tempted to purchase budget tyres to save money, but experts warn this strategy can lead to higher expenses and increased safety risks. An extensive study conducted by What Car? demonstrates that cheaper rubber performs significantly worse in critical safety metrics compared to premium options.

The publication tested a wide range of tyres fitted to a Volvo XC60 SUV to determine which brands offer the best value and safety. The research highlights that skimping on tyres can dramatically increase stopping distances in both wet and dry conditions, potentially leading to collisions and subsequent increases in insurance premiums.

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Testing Methodology and Vehicle Used

What Car? utilized the popular Volvo XC60 family SUV to ensure accurate and comparable data across all tested products. The testing protocol evaluated how effectively each tyre brought the SUV to a stop in varying weather conditions, specifically focusing on wet and dry surfaces.

The assessment went beyond simple braking to include fast cornering performance, rolling resistance which impacts fuel consumption, and the amount of road noise generated inside the cabin. This comprehensive approach allowed the experts to rank tyres based on real-world driving scenarios rather than isolated laboratory results.

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To ensure fairness, the study included a price range where the least expensive set cost just under £300 for all four tyres, while the most expensive set exceeded £600. Each tyre received a rating out of five stars based on these multifaceted performance factors, providing consumers with clear guidance on quality versus cost.

Safety Risks and Financial Implications

The data revealed huge differences in grip levels between the best and worst tyres, which directly affects stopping distances. In some instances, the difference in stopping distances was nearly the length of a bin lorry, a critical safety margin for drivers navigating traffic.

What Car? noted that while motorists could save as much as £336 by buying the worst tyres on test, they could end up paying £500 more in insurance premiums if their car is involved in an accident. This calculation suggests drivers could find themselves £164 worse off overall despite spending less upfront on the initial purchase.

Top Performing Tyre Brands Ranked

Bridgestone Potenza Sport Evo secured the top spot as the only five-star tyre, delivering outstanding grip, predictable handling, and the strongest all-round performance. It ranked highly in dry braking and excelled in wet conditions and aquaplaning tests at a price of £154 each.

Continental PremiumContact 7 followed closely, excelling in wet conditions with the shortest wet braking distance and impressive comfort levels. Priced at £160 each, it also demonstrated strong resistance to aquaplaning and high fuel efficiency, making it a top contender for safety-conscious drivers.

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Michelin Pilot Sport 5 Energy ranked third, proving strongest in dry conditions while maintaining excellent wet braking performance. At £156 each, it topped the rankings for rolling resistance, establishing itself as one of the most fuel-efficient tyres tested by the What Car? panel.

Mid-Range and Budget Options Analysis

Falken Azenis FK250 took fourth place, delivering the shortest dry braking distance at £151 each, though it trailed leaders in wet braking. Yokohama Advan Sport V107 ranked fifth at £140 each, struggling for grip in wet conditions but performing strongly in aquaplaning tests and dry road confidence.

Budget option Triangle Effex SUV TS601 impressed with competitive dry braking and quiet operation at just £102 each, though poor rolling resistance affected its score. Goodyear Eagle F1 Asymmetric 6 ranked seventh at £172 each, offering strong braking but lacking the composure of top-ranked tyres when pushed to their limits.

Pirelli Scorpion and Dunlop Blue Response TGR rounded out the tested brands with mixed reviews. Pirelli scored eighth at £157 each with strong braking but average refinement, while Dunlop ranked ninth at £141 each due to vague steering and inconsistent grip, despite low cabin noise and respectable fuel efficiency credentials.