What Car? Best and Worst Tyres 2024 Ranking and Test Results

What Car? ranks 11 tyre brands for the Volvo XC60. Bridgestone leads while budget options pose safety risks and higher insurance costs due to poor braking performance.

A recent comprehensive assessment by What Car? has exposed significant safety disparities and financial traps for motorists seeking to reduce maintenance expenses. The publication tested 11 prominent tyre brands to determine which products offer the best balance of performance, safety, and value. The results reveal that while budget tyres appear cheaper upfront, they may lead to higher overall costs due to increased stopping distances and potential insurance premium hikes.

Testing Methodology and Vehicle Setup

What Car? utilized the Volvo XC60 SUV to conduct rigorous summer tyre testing across multiple performance metrics. The study evaluated braking capabilities in both wet and dry conditions, cornering stability at speed, aquaplaning resistance, rolling resistance, and cabin noise levels. Each tyre received a star rating out of five based on these rigorous criteria.

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The testing range included brands priced from just under £300 for four tyres to over £600. This wide price spread allowed investigators to analyze whether premium pricing correlates with tangible safety and performance benefits. The Volvo XC60 served as a consistent platform to ensure that variables such as vehicle weight and dynamics did not skew the comparative data.

Top Performers and Safety Leaders

Bridgestone dominated the rankings with the Potenza Sport Evo, earning a perfect five-star rating at a price of £154 per unit. This model delivered outstanding grip, predictable handling, and the strongest all-round performance. It ranked highly in dry braking and excelled in wet conditions and aquaplaning tests.

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Continental followed closely with the PremiumContact 7, priced at £160 each. This tyre recorded the shortest wet braking distance and impressed testers with its comfort and fuel efficiency. Michelin secured third place with the Pilot Sport 5 Energy at £156 each. It topped the rankings for rolling resistance, making it one of the most fuel-efficient options tested.

Falken claimed the fourth spot with the Azenis FK250 at £151 each. It achieved the shortest dry braking distance of any tyre on test, though its wet braking performance lagged behind the leaders. Yokohama placed fifth with the Advan Sport V107 at £140 each, recording the longest stopping distances overall despite strong aquaplaning performance.

Financial Implications of Budget Tyres

The analysis highlights a critical financial risk for drivers choosing cheaper rubber. Triangle, ranked sixth with its Effex SUV TS601 at £102 each, offered competitive dry braking and quiet operation but suffered from poor rolling resistance. While purchasing the worst tyres on test could save motorists as much as £336 initially, the long-term costs may outweigh these savings.

Experts warn that inadequate grip from budget tyres can increase the risk of collisions. If a collision is caused by cheap rubber, insurance premiums could rise significantly. What Car? notes that drivers could end up paying £500 more in insurance premiums, resulting in a net loss of £164 despite the lower upfront purchase price.

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Lower-Rated Brands and Handling Issues

Goodyear, Pirelli, and Dunlop occupied the lower half of the rankings with notable flaws. Goodyear Eagle F1 Asymmetric 6 (£172 each) posted excellent lap times but lacked composure at the limit of grip. Pirelli Scorpion (£157 each) required more driver effort to control on both wet and dry circuits, though it ranked highly for fuel efficiency.

Dunlop Blue Response TG (£141 each) struggled with vague steering and inconsistent grip, despite low cabin noise and respectable fuel efficiency. The study emphasizes that with more than 200 tyre brands currently available, distinguishing quality from inferior products remains a challenge for consumers.

Consumer Advice and Next Steps

The findings suggest that skimping on tyres can cost far more in the long run. The difference in stopping distances between the best and worst tyres was nearly the length of a bin lorry. Motorists are advised to prioritize safety and performance ratings over initial price tags to avoid higher insurance costs and enhanced crash risks.