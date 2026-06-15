What Can I Do With Extra Wine From a Party?

Garlicky shrimp scampi, a clever Spanish cocktail, and more recipe recs from our Dear Bon Appétit column.

There are millions of recipes on the internet, but you still don’t know what to cook. Tell us about it! I have four half-drunk bottles of wine in my fridge from a party this past weekend.

There’s red, white, and pink. What can I do with the wine before it goes bad? —Host With the Most I want to start by saying this is not your fault. In fact, I think it’s a sign of your vitality as a host.

I’d argue that having just one half-drunk bottle left would mean you did not serve enough wine. No one ever wants to take the last of anything—last glass of wine, last slice of pie, last breadstick at Olive Garden. It’s human nature. When it comes to hosting, too much is just enough.red wine plus Coca-Cola .

The soda goes a long way in covering up any oxidation. You could also put the bottle toward our perennially popular. Make up for the missing wine quantity with water or stock, or go rogue and blend a couple wines—more on this below. , also magnanimously weighed in on the matter when he swung by the Bon Appétit office. His rec: reducing wine to drape over. It’s “well within reason for low-octane imbibing,” as he puts it.

For food, may I point you toward one of my favorite dishes of all time?never gets old. The ocean-y umami takes center stage, which means any so-so wine can dance in the background.to make it taste better. This could be you. What’s the worst that could happen?

If that doesn’t resonate: I return, again, to the never-fail formula of seafood plus pasta. It’s summer! Can you mix them? The truth is you can do anything.

Would I do so for drinking a glass? I would not. But for a braise?

Sure! I’m not convinced most people would be able to tell the difference after you’ve baked it with a honking cut of meat for hours. ThisEmma leads cooking coverage across Bon Appétit and Epicurious, focusing on service-forward content for home cooks. Depending on the hour, you might find her editing a series like





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