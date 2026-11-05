What can Gina Hinojosa deliver on public education?

Initial results show Gina Hinojosa has unseated Governor Greg Abbott in a historic Texas governor's race.

AUSTIN, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 3: Gina Hinojosa takes the stage as she is announced as the next governor of Texas at her watch party in Austin on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026.

in a historic Texas governor's race. Her victory marks the end to over three decades of Republican occupancy of the office. A major pillar of her campaign, and a priority for voters like Austinite Nory Boulton, was public education.

Also read Democrat Gina Hinojosa takes down Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in stunning result

"Education was my number one issue. I have three kids, but I also think that education is the foundation of democracy. So if we're failing there, we're not gonna have a democracy, in my opinion," said Boulton.

"And so that was why I supported her, really. Same thing with Vicki Goodwin. The fact that we have two women who really care about public education was important to me.

"As a state representative, she joined a 2024 CBS Austin town hall on education, where she voiced support for increased public school funding and teacher pay. "Let's focus on a back-to-basics education where we are paying our teachers, making sure we have manageable size classrooms first and foremost," said Hinojosa in 2024. She also expressed opposition to school vouchers and state takeovers of school districts.

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"Do we somehow think that privatizing and sending our public dollars to private schools with less accountability and less oversight is going to result at people at the top of these schools taking in less money? Where has that-- what parallel universe has that ever worked in?

" she asked. Addressing a crowd of supporters after her victory on election night, she declared, "The days of treating our public schools like they are for sale are over.

"Ariell Bertrand, an assistant professor of practice at Texas Tech University who researches the politics of education, said public education was a key issue for many Texans this election. Bertrand said the issue may have been amplified by the discontent many voters feel toward the state's current education landscape.

"I do think that that was an issue that definitely played a large role in the election swinging over to Gina," she said. "because I do think that, in most Texans' mind, there's a lot of concern about their local public schools right now. "Bertrand cited Texas' Education Freedom Accounts, or school-choice vouchers, as an education issue that was even unpopular with some Republicans.

"I think this becomes such an election issue because of how much time Governor Abbott spent pushing for the school voucher program, even, you know, primarying out Republicans from rural areas who were opposed to vouchers," she said. "We've generally thought of education policy as a more non-partisan issue, but I think in recent years it has started to become more partisan, and I do think that the Democratic Party's platform generally resonates with how more voters feel generally in the state of Texas and beyond," she continued.

Speaking to her supporters on election night, Hinojosa reaffirmed her campaign promise to appoint a new education commissioner, who serves as the head of the Texas Education Agency AUSTIN, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 3: People react during an election night watch party for Texas Democratic gubernatorial candidate, State Rep. Gina Hinojosa at Assembly Hall on November 3, 2026 in Austin, Texas. State Rep. Gina Hinojosa is the projected winner of the Texas gubernatorial race with 52.85% of the vote.

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Hinojosa will be the first Hispanic Governor of Texas and the first Democratic Governor in over 30 years. The governor of Texas holds the power to appoint the education commissioner, but the pick must be confirmed by the Texas Senate.

"Mike Morath's term ends as education commissioner right around when Gina will be able to take office, so she's going to have the opportunity to appoint a new commissioner," said Bertrand. "So, this is going to require confirmation by the Texas Senate, but I do think that's going to give her considerable influence over how the TEA is run.

" She added that a potential replacement of Morath could change how the state approaches accountability, school improvement and TEA relationships with local school districts. "The vouchers might be a little bit more difficult because, you know, that's not something that she'll be able to do through executive action. She's going to have to repeal this program through the legislature.

" Bertrand said a Democrat majority in the Texas House might help Hinojosa repeal school vouchers and make other changes more easily. Democrats seem poised to take control of the state House, but the Associated Press has not yet confirmed. If she is able to push public education policy changes through, Bertrand said Texas' approach to public education could look much different in the coming years.

"I could see a pretty large shift from focusing on debates over things like private school choice to focusing more on things like supporting local control, supporting local public schools and also increasing pay for teachers and increasing support for teachers in the state," she said. Hinojosa is set to be sworn in as governor on January 19, 2027. According to the Texas Constitution, the governor’s inauguration is set for the first Tuesday after the Legislature begins its regular session.

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