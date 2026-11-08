What can a Democratic Congress actually change for the Bay Area?

Bay Area Democrats will have the power to investigate Trump and more leverage in spending talks, but protecting local hospitals, research labs and coastal communities will depend on what they can win in Washington.

Congresswoman Zoe Lofgren, left, and Congressman Sam Liccardo, right, take part in a press conference of local elected officials and community organizations to speak out against ICE actions across the country on Thursday, Jan. 29, 2026, in San Jos, Calif.

Invigorated by Democrats’ sweeping victory on election night, members of the Bay Area’s congressional delegation are looking to leverage their majority power in the House of Representatives for the final two years of President Donald Trump’s term. Democrats nationally have pledged to capitalize on the mandate delivered by voters on Tuesday who moved away from the GOP due to frustrations over the war in Iran and the high cost of consumer goods.

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The party flipped seats in historically deep red states, winning its largest majority in the House in nearly two decades and also taking back control of the Senate. While the Bay Area has been a Democratic stronghold in the House for years, congressmembers representing the region say the new majority presents an opportunity to claw back critical grant funding for the state and local governments, roll back recent healthcare cuts and probe the president and his allies.

The state’s research institutions and national laboratories have seen grants cancelled and their budgets slashed. Public hospitals, like those in Santa Clara and Alameda counties, are facing deep cuts to Medicaid revenues from Trump’s “One Big Beautiful Bill,” and between 1.3 million to 2 million state residents could lose their health insurance as a result. California is also still waiting on billions of dollars in aid for the Los Angeles wildfires requested by Gov. Gavin Newsom.

While a Democratic majority in Congress effectively makes the president a lame duck, the party will likely still face resistance from Trump, who can veto their legislation. Without a supermajority in either chamber, Democrats will need to get some Republicans on board with their agenda. Rep. Sam Liccardo, whose district spans parts of Santa Clara and San Mateo counties, said that there’s funding for climate resiliency projects that was cut that he hopes to get back.

The Trump administration last year cancelled a $50 million grant from the Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities program that would have addressed coastal erosion along Beach Boulevard in Pacifica . The Federal Emergency Management Agency called the BRIC program “wasteful” and returned roughly $882 million in funds to the U.S. Treasury to be reapportioned by Congress at a later date. FEMA eventually reinstated the program, but not all promised funds have been handed out.

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“There’s a lot we need to do around sea level rise, around wildfire mitigation,” Liccardo said. “We know climate change is going to take a big toll here in California and there’s a lot of work we need to do now to prepare for that. ” Rep.

Zoe Lofgren, who come January will be the Bay Area’s longest-serving congressmember, said she plans to seek the chair role in the House Committee on Science, Space and Technology — a critical governing body when it comes to the oversight of funding and development of federal scientific research.as the president alleges the funds haven’t been sufficiently vetted. While some grants have been reinstated, California has lost more than $907 million in grants from the Environmental Protection Agency and nearly $57 million from the National Science Foundation, according to Grant Witness, a website run by former Harvard University research scientist Scott Delaney that tracks grant funds.

“Being able to focus on the misconduct and the destruction of the science enterprise in this country and do oversight and try and do the corrections is a very important responsibility I would like to have,” Lofgren told the Bay Area News Group. She said that chairing the committee is especially important for her district, which includes parts of Santa Clara, Monterey, San Benito and Santa Cruz counties, and the connection that needs to be built between Silicon Valley and the agricultural industry.

Other Bay Area Congress members will also likely be chairing or serving on other powerful committees. Rep. Jared Huffman, whose district includes parts of the North Bay and northern coast, is currently the ranking member of the House Natural Resources Committee, andThe committee has jurisdiction over investigating Trump’s decision to demolish the East Wing of the White House and construct a ballroom funded by undisclosed donors as well as a non-bid contract for the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool. Reps.

Ro Khanna and Lateefah Simon both serve on the powerful Oversight Committee, which is poised to lead the probe into alleged corruption by Trump and members of his family. Khanna said he wants to make sure they investigate pay-to-play allegations, crypto corruption, abuses of the pardon power and the “Epstein class” — a term referring to the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and his powerful allies.

Liccardo, who described election night as “two parts joy, one part relief,” said that Democrats need to immediately focus on “kitchen table issues” that help families pay their bills, such as eliminating tariffs, increasing the minimum wage and ending the war in Iran. U.S. Rep. Sam Liccardo, D-Calif. , speaks during an election night watch party at the Democratic Volunteer Center in Mountain View, Calif.

, on Nov. 3, 2026. “Those are the kinds of measures that we need to be thinking about first and foremost in January to provide some relief to tens of millions of Americans and to demonstrate bluntly that we can govern,” Liccardo said.

“There’s certainly calls from every corner for investigations and subpoenas and retribution, but most Americans think it would be helpful if we could just demonstrate we can govern. ” As Democrats weigh how they can step beyond being a party heavily focused on Trump and deliver on key cost of living issues plaguing Americans, Khanna, “We have the Oversight and Judiciary committees that can hold the president accountable and we have the agenda of the first 100 days to restore Medicaid, to increase the minimum wage, to end the war and to figure out how we put more money in the pockets of families,” Khanna said.

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Rep. Aisha Wahab, who was elected in a special election in August to replace ex-Congressman Eric Swalwell who resigned following allegations of sexual misconduct, agrees. Rep. Aisha Wahab addresses her supporters at the Eden Area United Democratic Campaign headquarters in Hayward on Election night, Tuesday, November 3, 2026.

According to early returns, Wahab appeared ahead of BART Board President Melissa Hernandez in the race for the full-term to replace disgraced former Rep. Eric Swalwell. “One of my biggest criticisms of the Democratic Party is that they didn’t do enough for the American people when we did have control of the White House, the Senate, and the House,” she said.

“There are differences amongst Democrats, but I think that there is a unity in making sure that we roll back those cuts to healthcare and that we hold more people accountable for some of the violations not only to the Constitution, but for our American institution across the board. ” While some Democratic leaders have already started pitching bold ideas, some members of the party are looking to temper expectations with Trump still at the helm for two more years.

“We have seen time and time again legislation that is bipartisan to reduce the cost of living or to make housing more affordable be vetoed by Trump,” said Igor Tregub, the chair of the Alameda County Democratic Party who also serves on the Berkeley City Council. “But I do think that through the system of oversight that is in place now with these Democratic majorities, at least some of the really unfortunate policy items from fighting endless wars to cutting healthcare for millions of Americans, the decisions behind those policies could be investigated.

” Santa Clara County Executive James Williams said he isn’t optimistic about Congress’ ability to undo cuts to Medicaid that have already gone into effect — even with Democrats leading the charge. Before the election, Democratic leadership pledged that if they took back the House they would focus on rolling back the nearly $1 trillion in cuts to Medicaid laid out in Trump’s “One Big, Beautiful Bill” last year.

“We hope and we will be asking our delegation and Democrats across the country to do what they can to try to delay the additional cuts that are already scheduled and see if through the budget process they can make that happen in negotiations with the president,” Williams said. “We’ve been having to litigate against these executive overreach actions and we have an opportunity with a Democratic Congress to take the pressure off of the court process and have a more functional normal process.

” As the next Congress prepares to be sworn in on Jan. 3, Lofgren said that people have been asking her whether the Democratic majority will remember what their voters were trying to signal on election night.

“That is something that is very much on my mind and on the minds of all of the incoming members,” she said. “This was a plea from the American voters to set a different course and to think always about them, not our own priorities but the priorities of the American people and we are taking that to heart. ”