PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates are trying to bring Brandon Lowe back for next season, but were unsuccessful in their first attempt. Lowe formally rejected

Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Brandon Lowe throws to first for an out in the first inning between the Pittsburgh Pirates and Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Saturday, August 1, 2026.

| USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates are trying to bring Brandon Lowe back for next season, but were unsuccessful in their first attempt.the qualifying offer the Pirates extended ahead of the Nov. 17 deadline, which would've kept him with the team next year. He would've stayed for a $23.15 million salary for 2027, easily breaking the record for the highest salary in Pirates history, but decided against it.

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The Pirates are still in it for Lowe and this decision makes it clearer what they need to do going forward. Lowe is now a free agent, but the Pirates can still re-sign him this offseason, just not for the qualifying offer they extended. The Pirates will compete with other MLB teams that are interested in Lowe, who will also want the second baseman on their roster for next season.

Sep 23, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Brandon Lowe hits a solo home run against the St. Louis Cardinals during the second inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Lowe was excellent in 2026, leading all second basemen with 35 home runs, 288 total bases, a .493 slugging percentage and an .824 OPS, which won him a National LeagueLowe brings clubhouse leadership and was the Pirates' nominee for the Roberto Clemente Award, showing his dedication to the community.

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The American League East Division has a few teams reportedly interested in Lowe, including big-market teams like the New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays, who both need second basemen. The current CBA expires on Dec. 1 or Dec. 2 at midnight, which will halt all offseason moves, as the owners Lowe has until that time to sign with a team, or wait for the new CBA to find where he'll play in 2027.

Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Brandon Lowe trots around the bases after hitting a first inning home-run, Thursday, March 26, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect The Pirates may not re-sign Lowe, and if they don't, they'll earn a compensatory pick in the 2027 MLB Draft.

If Lowe signs for $50 million or more, the Pirates earn a pick after the first round and before Competitive Balance Round A. If he signs for less than $50 million, the Pirates get a pick after Competitive Balance Round B.Pittsburgh doesn't have a true third baseman and needs a right-handed bat that can attack left-handed pitching and more bullpen help. Sep 18, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Konnor Griffin hits an RBI single against the Kansas City Royals during the seventh inning at PNC Park.

Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect, before any additions, so how far they are willing to go with spending on the roster for next season is unknown. Dominic writes for Pittsburgh Pirates On SI, Pittsburgh Panthers Pn SI and also, Pittsburgh Steelers On SI. A Pittsburgh native, Dominic grew up watching Pittsburgh Sports and wrote for The Pitt News as an undergraduate at the University of Pittsburgh, covering Pitt Athletics.

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He would write for Pittsburgh Sports Now after college and has years of experience covering sports across Pittsburgh.